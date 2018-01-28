How can I get my hands on it?

The Apple TV 4K is available now from Apple's online store, as well as its retail locations around the world.

You can also find it at third-party retailers like Amazon.

What does it cost?

Apple TV 4K comes in two sizes, 32GB and 64GB, you can get them for $179 and $199 respectively. You'll be able to buy the current 32GB Apple TV for $149.

Has the design changed? Is there a new Siri remote?

The design has changed ever so slightly. Apple TV 4K doesn't have a USB-C port on the back of the device, meaning you'll have to take advantage of Apple's new Wi-Fi connections for recording video and screenshots from the Apple TV. The device also packs in a gigabit Ethernet port, replacing the slower 10/100 Ethernet port.

As for the remote, not exactly — the Siri remote is getting a "subtle redesign" featuring a new raised white circle around the menu button, but that's about it.

Let's talk specs! What's this thing running?

Well, it's got to pack in some new technology to support 4K HDR content! Apple TV 4K touts the same A10X chip that's in the iPad Pro. That means you're going to get two times the CPU power and four times the GPU power of the current Apple TV.

OK, can you tell me more about 4K and HDR?

Yep! Apple TV 4K can push four times the pixels of an HD screen so you're getting way more pixels if you've got a display that supports it.

HDR stands for High Dynamic Range. Not only does the Apple TV support way more pixels, it also displays those pixels even better. Apple TV supports the industry standard HDR10 and Dolby Vision. You get a high-resolution, high-detail image with 4K HDR.

OK, what about tvOS? Is that going to be ready for 4K?

Yep! Apple has completely redesigned both the tvOS 11 user interface and its popular aerial screensavers to make use of the 4K HDR capabilities of the TV.

Nice … but what about content? I don't see a reason to buy it if I can't watch 4K content on it.

You can! Apple has worked with major studios, such as Universal and Lionsgate, to bring 4K content to iTunes. 4K movies and shows are priced the same as HD content and get this: Any HD content you've got in your iTunes library will be automatically upgraded to 4K! Netflix and Amazon Prime video will also be releasing 4K content soon.

Will HomePod work with my Apple TV?

Apple has recently announced that it's HomePod speaker will be coming on February 9, and you'll be able to send audio from your Apple TV to the speaker over AirPlay.

Any other questions?

Sound off in the comments and we'll do our best to get your questions answered!