Apple TV app now available on PlayStation Network ahead of PS5 launch

What you need to know
- You can now download the Apple TV app on PlayStation.
- The app is available on the PlayStation Network on PS4.
- It also means the app will be available for PS5 from launch.
The Apple TV app is now available to download on the PlayStation Network ahead of the PS5 launch today.
As noted by Sigmund Judge:
Judge notes that the PlayStation version of the app "may be the best version of the TV app as far as performance goes", describing it as "blazing fast". The app also supports Remote Play.
Sony announced back in October that Apple TV would be available for PS5 on Day 1, alongside a host of other streaming services including Disney+, Netflix, Twitch, and YouTube. As Judge notes, the app is available globally from the PlayStation Network on PS4 ahead of today's PS5 launch.
Sony's new PS5 comes out today, November 12, in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. It will roll out to the rest of the world next week on November 19. The PS5 costs $499, whilst the PS5 Digital Edition will be $399.
The new app is also a chance for Apple to put its Apple TV+ streaming platform in the home of millions of potential new users. It will also allow PlayStation users to enjoy all of their already-purchased iTunes content, including movies and TV shows.
Apple TV+ boasts a library of steadily-growing original content, including WWII thriller Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks, and the smash-hit comedy series Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis.
With the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S being released earlier this week, Apple TV is also available to download on the Xbox Series X and Series S.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple and Netflix face Vietnamese scrutiny over content rules and tax
Apple and Netflix reportedly don't pay the tax they owe in Vietnam while also showing content that doesn't meet local requirements.
Apple honors veterans with stories, new Apple Watch Activity award
This Veterans Day Apple is promoting veteran stories, a new Activity award, and more.
Kuo: No new iPhone SE in the first half of 2021
Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that whilst the market expects a new iPhone SE in the first half of next year, that is in fact not the case
Your Apple TV will love these accessories
Your Apple TV can become even better with any of these accessories presented here. From keyboards to remote covers to gaming controllers, we've got your back!