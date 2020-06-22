What you need to know
- Support for more Xbox controllers is coming to the Apple TV.
- In tvOS 14, expected to launch this fall, the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive controller will both be supported.
- Apple TV already supports playing games with standard Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers.
At its WWDC 2020 conference today, Apple announced that it's adding support for the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controller on the Apple TV. Support will be added as part of tvOS, the next big update coming to Apple TVs.
Apple already supports standard Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers for gaming on the Apple TV. Support for both was added last year to bolster the launch of Apple's subscription mobile gaming effort, Apple Arcade.
Presumably, explicit support for the Elite Controller Series 2 means that you'll be able to map the controller's extra inputs within games. The addition of Xbox Adaptive Controller support means that games on the Apple TV will be accessible to even more people as well.
The tvOS 14 update will likely launch this fall, as is typical of Apple's software release timeframes. Beta testers will be able to try the controllers out with Apple TV ahead of time.
Xbox controller perfected
Xbox Elite Controller Series 2
Possibly the best controller, ever.
If you can weather the price point, it's unlikely you'll be disappointed with this controller.
Championing inclusion
Xbox Adaptive Controller
A platform for inclusion
The Xbox Adaptive Controller is the ultimate adaptive peripheral for those with unique accessibility needs. Tailor each standard button with a huge array of controls and add-ons to suit specific usability scenarios.
