Announced at WWDC 2019, Apple's annual developer conference, Apple TV is getting Xbox One and Playstation DualShock 4 controller support, which will be a welcome addition for any traditional console gamers out there who want to take advantage of what Apple Arcade has to offer. Compatibility is expected to come with the tvOS 13 update.

Apple Arcade, which aside from working with Apple TV works with iPad, iPhone, and Mac, will bring more than 100 games through a subscription service, and it's expected to begin in Fall 2019 in more than 150 countries. Apple TV is already compatible with a number of gamepads, but this compatiblity means many people who already own an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will not have to make a separate purchase.

Thanks to a wide variety of Xbox One controllers, gamers will be able to pick something that best suits their style. We've rounded up a full list available now if you're unsure where to start.