The Apple TV has been listed on Amazon once again. Could this mean the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video app is soon to follow? Probably, yes.

Though it isn't in stock just yet, the Apple TV is officially up on Amazon again, suggesting that the Prime Video app for Apple TV may be coming soon. Amazon had pulled the player from its site because the company only sells media devices that support Prime Video, so its reappearance is good evidence that users will finally get access to their Prime content through their Apple TV.

Tim Cook promised support for Amazon Prime Video back in June, and Amazon confirmed the announcement in a tweet:

You asked (a lot). We listened. Amazon Prime Video is coming to the TV App and all Apple TVs this year. — Amazon Video (@AmazonVideo) June 5, 2017

Amazon Prime Video's presence also loomed at the last Apple Event, and yet again during the release of Apple TV 4K. According to an article on BestAppleTV.com, there have also been some possibly disreputable whispers that the Prime Video app will launch this week before Thursday's NFL game. Even if those claims are unfounded, we can only assume it won't be long now before the app is available for Apple TV. Outside of the device's re-listing being an obvious clue, it'd be perfect timing for the holiday season when many flock to Amazon for their gifts.

Currently the 64GB Apple TV model is the only one listed by Amazon itself, with the 32GB available from other sellers. The media player is priced at $199.

