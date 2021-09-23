Score a saving on iPad Pro (2021): $100 off at Amazon

9:00 PM

Apple TV+ to debut 'Foundation,' latest episode of 'Ted Lasso' a day early

Even Apple TV+ doesn't want to compete on iPhone day.
Joe Wituschek

  • Apple TV+ is premiering its Friday content a day early.
  • "Foundation" and the latest episodes of "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show," and more will premiere.
  • All of the content will debut on Thursday, September 23 at 9:00 PM EST/6:00 PM PST.

It looks like Apple TV+ doesn't want to try and compete with the iPhone 13 on launch day.

In a tweet, Apple TV+ announced that it will be premiering all of its new series and episodes that were scheduled for Friday, September 24 at 9:00 PM EST/6:00 PM PST on Thursday, September 23 instead.

This includes the series premiere of "Foundation" and "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory." The latest episodes of "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show," "Truth Be Told," and more will also be available.

"Foundation" is Apple's anticipated new Sci-Fi epic that adapts Isaac Asimov's award-winning novel series.

When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons – a long line of emperor clones – fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they're forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever.

Starring Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, this monumental journey chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. The Apple Original drama also stars Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch.

Led by showrunner and executive producer Goyer, "Foundation" is produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.

If you have not seen the trailer for the new series yet, you can check it out below:

Joe Wituschek

