A new Peanuts special is coming to Apple TV+.

As reported by Variety, the Peanuts gang are reuniting for a new holiday special, this time in celebration of New Year's Eve. "For Auld Lang Syne," the new special in question, will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 10.

"For Auld Lang Syne" — the first Peanuts TV special ever with a title that does not include the name of Charlie Brown or Snoopy — is also the first new original holiday special to come following a partnership struck by Apple last year with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions to bring together new original series and specials, along with the library titles all in one place. "For Auld Lang Syne" is the second New Year's Eve-themed special to come from Peanuts, following "Happy New Year, Charlie Brown," which first premiered on CBS in 1986.

In the new special, the Peanuts gang are disappointed when they find out that "Charlie Brown's grandmother can't visit, leading Lucy to throw herself a New Year's Eve party, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before midnight."

"For Auld Lang Syne" comes from a story by Alex Galatis and Scott Montgomery, and is written by Galatis, Montogomery and Clay Kaytis (who also directed). Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano are executive producers, along with Paige Braddock for Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates and Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi for WildBrain Studios.

Apple will continue to release the other Peanuts specials with PBS as it did last year as well:

Apple TV Plus also will continue to stream the iconic specials "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" this fall, and also make them available for free on PBS. "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" airs on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In addition to the holiday specials, Apple TV+ is also the home of "The Snoopy Show."