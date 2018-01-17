Apple has spent the last couple of years filling out an executive team and buying up shows in an effort to build a slate of original content that it can offer customers. The people include executives from entertainment giants like Sony and Amazon. The shows include a drama that goes behind the scenes of morning shows and a sci-fi series from the creator of the re-imagined Battlestar Galactica. That's actually all we know for sure. Apple has said very little about its recent original content efforts outside the launches of Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke. The company has said nothing about how these new shows will be distributed, when they'll premiere, or how much it will cost to watch them. In an effort to keep you up to date on Apple's continuing original content efforts, here's everything you need to know about them. January 16, 2018: Apple bidding on J.J. Abrams sci-fi series J.J. Abrams, the creative force behind Felicity, Alias, Lost, and Fringe — as well as the recent Star Trek reboot and Star Wars sequels — is heading back to television. And it might just be with Apple. According to Variety:

J.J. Abrams has written a new sci-fi drama television series that is currently the subject of a bidding war between Apple and HBO, Variety has confirmed with sources. Details of the project are being kept under tight wraps, but it would reportedly deal with a world's battle against a monstrous, oppressive force. Should the project move forward, it would be Abrams' first TV writing gig since "Fringe" in 2008. Abrams would also executive produce, with Ben Stephenson–head of television for Abrams' Bad Robot Productions–also serving as an executive producer. Warner Bros. Television would produce. While HBO and Apple are the top contenders for the project, Warner Bros. is said to be open to other bidders.

Some of those series didn't exactly go out with a bang but all of them started with one. And that's the kind of attention and quality that'll help make Apple into must-see TV. List of Announced Apple TV Shows Untitled morning show drama with Jennifer Anniston and Resse Witherspoon Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon will star in an as-yet untitled drama set behind the scenes of the highly competitive morning show industry. Apple has given this show a two-season order. From Variety:

The untitled Aniston-Witherspoon drama hails from Michael Ellenberg's Media Res studio, Aniston's Echo Films and Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine banner. The starry project was highly sought after by a number of outlets and landed a two-season order (10 episodes per season) from Apple. Media Res, Aniston and Witherspoon are the principle owners of the show. The series is based on an idea from Ellenberg and will draw background material from CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter's 2013 book "Top of the Morning," which recounted the recent rivalry between NBC's "Today" and ABC's "Good Morning America." Jay Carson ("House of Cards") is writing the pilot and will serve as showrunner. Stelter is serving as a consultant.

Given how many of Apple's current projects seem sci-fi based, picking up this show should really help round out the programming. Untitled new sci-fi drama from Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica) Coming from Battlestar Galactica's Ronald D. Moore, almost nothing is known about this series so far. Apple has given this show a straight-to-series order as well. From Deadline:

Ronald D. Moore is heading back to space. Apple has given a straight-to-series order to a space drama from the Battlestar Galactica developer. The untitled project hails from Sony Pictures Television and Moore's studio-based Tall Ship Productions. Created and written by Moore, along with Fargo co-executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, the untitled series explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. Tall Ship Prods.' Moore and Maril Davis executive produce with Wolpert and Nedivi.

A terrific concept from a terrific team. This could be the type of show that gets people to sign up and stay signed up. Amazing Stories reboot Exciting, right? In a deal with Stephen Spielberg's Amblin Television, Apple will produce at least 10 episodes of this sci-fi/fantasy anthology series. This is a reboot of a series produced by Spielberg in the mid-1980s. From Variety:

"Amazing Stories" hails from Universal Television and Amblin Television. Spielberg, Fuller, Amblin's Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and "Bones" creator Hart Hanson are exec producers. Spielberg spearheaded an earlier edition of "Amazing Stories" that ran from 1985 to 1987 on NBC. The Apple iteration aims to enlist notable filmmakers and creative talent for each episode.

Amazing Stories occupies an almost Indiana Jones-style place in the hearts of many who came of age during the original series. Nostalgia, especially when it's linked to so influential a creator, can be a powerful attractor. See (from the creators o Peaky Blinders) It is. Another straight-to-series order, this world-building drama set in the future will be written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence. From Deadline:

In a competitive situation, Apple has landed the hot TV package See with a straight-to-series order. An epic, world-building drama set in the future, the project is written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2). It comes from the recently launched scripted drama venture between Peter Chernin's Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Peaky Blinders is grim but captivating. Another distopian future show among several, it's the quality of the writing and acting that'll have to stand out. Are You Sleeping, starring Octavia Spencer Based on the novel of the same name, this series starring Octavia Spencer follows a how the reopening of a murder case impacts the victim's daughter and starts to reshape how the world sees the victim. From Variety:

Created and written by Nichelle Tramble Spellman, the series will be produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Chernin Ent/Endeavor Content. The series is based on Kathleen Barber's novel of the same name, which gives a glimpse into the obsession with true crime podcasts and "challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage." Sarah Koenig, the creator and producer behind true crime podcast "Serial," will consult on the series.)

Crime stories, especially when given the room to really breathe, are proven commodities. Home (documentary/reality) The first documentary series from Apple, Home will consist of a 10-episode first season exploring extraordinary homes around the world and talk to the people who built them. From Variety:

The series will offer viewers a never-before-seen look inside the world's most extraordinary homes, and delves into the minds of the people who built them. Apple has ordered 10, one-hour episodes of the new series. "Home" hails from executive producers Matt Tyrnauer and Corey Reeser of Altimeter Films, Matthew Weaver, Ian Orefice and Bruce Gersh from Time Inc. Productions, and Joe Poulin, CEO of Luxury Retreats. Tyrnauer also directs the docuseries. Altimeter Films, Time Inc. Productions, and Media Weaver Entertainment produce.