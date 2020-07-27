Oprah Winfrey is ready to unveil her third original series on Apple TV+.

Reported by Variety, Winfrey will debut "The Oprah Conversation" on the streaming service on July 30. According to the report, the series will feature "dialogues with thought leaders and newsmakers from all over the world."

The first episode, titled "How to Be an Antiracist," brings Winfrey and bestselling author Professor Ibram X together to talk to white readers about racism and their own beliefs. The series will then move into a two-part interview with Emmanuel Acho, host of "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," before finishing with the author of "Just Mercy," Bryan Stevenson.

"The Oprah Conversation" will continue with a two-part interview with athlete, commentator, activist and creator and host of "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," Emmanuel Acho, on August 7. In part one, Acho will speak to Winfrey about his web series and take questions from white viewers. Part two of the interview will see Acho and Winfrey dive deeper into their discussions about race in response to questions from white and Latin guests ... Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, will also be a guest on the show. Stevenson is also a best-selling author whose memoir inspired the film "Just Mercy."

As Variety notes, the series marks the third project that Winfrey has created for Apple's streaming service.

This marks the third show that Winfrey is hosting for Apple. Apple has already debuted the shows "Oprah Talks COVID-19" and "Oprah's Book Club." The shows fall under a multi-year content agreement that Winfrey signed with the streaming service in 2018. Other projects in the works under the deal include a documentary series about the stigma surrounding mental health. Winfrey is credited as co-creator on that project along with Prince Harry. She also appeared in Apple's docuseries "Visible: Out on Television," which chronicles the impact of the LGBT movement on television.

You can stream the first episode of "The Oprah Conversation" on Apple TV+ on July 30.