What you need to know
- Oprah Winfrey is about to debut her third series.
- "The Oprah Conversation" will debut on Apple TV+ on July 30.
- Winfrey will meet with thought leaders around race and other important topics.
Oprah Winfrey is ready to unveil her third original series on Apple TV+.
Reported by Variety, Winfrey will debut "The Oprah Conversation" on the streaming service on July 30. According to the report, the series will feature "dialogues with thought leaders and newsmakers from all over the world."
The first episode, titled "How to Be an Antiracist," brings Winfrey and bestselling author Professor Ibram X together to talk to white readers about racism and their own beliefs. The series will then move into a two-part interview with Emmanuel Acho, host of "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," before finishing with the author of "Just Mercy," Bryan Stevenson.
"The Oprah Conversation" will continue with a two-part interview with athlete, commentator, activist and creator and host of "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," Emmanuel Acho, on August 7. In part one, Acho will speak to Winfrey about his web series and take questions from white viewers. Part two of the interview will see Acho and Winfrey dive deeper into their discussions about race in response to questions from white and Latin guests ... Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, will also be a guest on the show. Stevenson is also a best-selling author whose memoir inspired the film "Just Mercy."
As Variety notes, the series marks the third project that Winfrey has created for Apple's streaming service.
This marks the third show that Winfrey is hosting for Apple. Apple has already debuted the shows "Oprah Talks COVID-19" and "Oprah's Book Club." The shows fall under a multi-year content agreement that Winfrey signed with the streaming service in 2018. Other projects in the works under the deal include a documentary series about the stigma surrounding mental health. Winfrey is credited as co-creator on that project along with Prince Harry. She also appeared in Apple's docuseries "Visible: Out on Television," which chronicles the impact of the LGBT movement on television.
You can stream the first episode of "The Oprah Conversation" on Apple TV+ on July 30.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
There's an entire subreddit where people share photos of their Apple boxes
Sure, we don't buy our new kit for the box. But some people do like to keep them around anyway. And then they take photos of them, apparently.
Do these photos show the displays destined for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12?
Apple is expected to announce some new iPhones within the next couple of months and these photos might show us one of their screens.
Code found within macOS Big Sur points to future Macs with Face ID
A new report from 9to5Mac indicates that code found within the macOS Big Sur betas points to Apple bringing Face ID to the Mac.
Get ready to go back to school with these great accessories for MacBook
Prepare to head back to school with these great accessories for your MacBook. These are the things you need to add convenience to long days of class and studying.