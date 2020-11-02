Apple TV on XboxSource: Windows Central

  • Apple TV is coming to Xbox on November 10.
  • Additionally, some apps will support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
  • The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are set to be released on November 10, 2020.

While the next generation of gaming consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, are primarily designed for playing games, multimedia support for different kinds of entertainment is also a major use. Today, Microsoft announced via Xbox Wire that Apple TV and other streaming apps will be available on Xbox consoles starting November 10, confirming a prior leak.

Through the Apple TV app, players can access movies and TV shows purchased via Apple, or subscribed to Apple TV+, granting access to Apple Originals like Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet or The Morning Show. You'll be able to subscribe directly to Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app for $4.99 per month.

In addition to Apple TV, there's a long list of entertainment apps that'll be supported on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S from day one. The list includes but is not limited to the following platforms:

  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Disney+
  • FandangoNow
  • HBO Max
  • Hulu
  • NBC Peacock
  • NOW TV
  • Netflix
  • Sky Go
  • Sky Ticket
  • Spotify
  • Twitch
  • Vudu
  • YouTube
  • YouTube TV

Additionally, if you're viewing Netflix, Disney+ or Vudu on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you'll be able to enjoy them with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

