What you need to know
- Apple TV is coming to Xbox on November 10.
- Additionally, some apps will support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
- The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are set to be released on November 10, 2020.
While the next generation of gaming consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, are primarily designed for playing games, multimedia support for different kinds of entertainment is also a major use. Today, Microsoft announced via Xbox Wire that Apple TV and other streaming apps will be available on Xbox consoles starting November 10, confirming a prior leak.
Through the Apple TV app, players can access movies and TV shows purchased via Apple, or subscribed to Apple TV+, granting access to Apple Originals like Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet or The Morning Show. You'll be able to subscribe directly to Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app for $4.99 per month.
In addition to Apple TV, there's a long list of entertainment apps that'll be supported on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S from day one. The list includes but is not limited to the following platforms:
- Amazon Prime Video
- Disney+
- FandangoNow
- HBO Max
- Hulu
- NBC Peacock
- NOW TV
- Netflix
- Sky Go
- Sky Ticket
- Spotify
- Twitch
- Vudu
- YouTube
- YouTube TV
Additionally, if you're viewing Netflix, Disney+ or Vudu on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you'll be able to enjoy them with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.
Premium model
Xbox Series X
Play all your discs
The Xbox Series X includes a 4K Blu-ray disc drive, so you can watch all your movies and play your games just like on the Xbox One S or Xbox One X. If you prefer physical media, this is the console for you.
All-digital
Xbox Series S
Smallest Xbox and smallest price
The Xbox Series S plays all the games the Xbox Series X does, from backward compatible titles to next-generation experiences. It's a digital-only console with a weaker graphics unit but the same overall hardware.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
