At Apple's education event this morning at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, CEO Tim Cook just presented new, completely upgraded versions of the company's slate of iWork productivity apps — that's Pages, Numbers, and Keynote.

Now, all of the apps will boast support for the Apple Pencil — which, the company remarked, is the top choice for illustrators — on all compatible iPads.

Out of all of the iWork apps, Pages seems to have received the most updates, with probably the most exciting being Smart Annotation (which is coming in beta). With Smart Annotation, teachers can mark up a student's paper in a way that they've never been able to before. Each mark stays anchored to the word or words it's added to, so if you move the word word or phrase around within the work, the annotation follows. It's "not just a superficial layer" atop the piece — it's actually tethered to the elements within.

In addition, the Pages update is bringing digital book creation to the iPad. That essentially means no more iBooks Author, as it's being integrated directly into Pages. Now, students and teachers can create digital texbooks and other book projects that come alive with galleries, captions, illustrations, and video. What's more, Pages gives users the ability to collaborate on all projects including books, so multiple students can work on a masterpiece together.

Updates to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote are all available today, and will also come with every new iPad for no additional charge.

