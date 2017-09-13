Apple's Clips app will allow you to insert yourself into 360° animated landscapes with the iPhone X.

The Clips app is a super user-friendly, Apple-made iOS app for creating videos with text, fun effects, graphics, music and emojis that you can then share directly to the social media account of your choice. According to the iPhone X page on Apple's website that highlights the new feature, "Selfie Scenes" will place users in 360° virtual surroundings that range from "beautifully animated landscapes" to art pieces to movie sets. Any way you move your iPhone X, the Selfie Scene surrounding you will move along with it, giving you a completely immersive experience.

This is all possible due to a combination of augmented reality technology and the iPhone X's True Depth front-facing camera system, which includes proximity sensors, ambient light sensors and dot-mapping capabilities. That does mean that Selfie Scenes will unfortunately be limited to Apple's new flagship model. However, if you do get your hands on the iPhone X, the exciting possibilities don't end with the Clips app. New and improved functionality will also be enabled in third-party apps, like Snapchat (as we saw when Craig Federighi demoed new Snapchat filters during his portion of the Apple Event yesterday).

If you don't have the Clips app already, you can download it for free in the App Store. The new Selfie Scenes feature will be available in November to coincide with the release of the iPhone X.

Thoughts? Questions?

Do you see yourself using Selfie Scenes? How do you feel about the iPhone X's new True Depth camera and AR capabilities? Let us know in the comments, or send a tweet our way on Twitter!