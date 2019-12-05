Animated stickers and emoji can now follow the movements of a user's face for fun selfie videos using the front-facing camera on iPhone and iPad. The update also brings all-new stickers featuring Disney's Mickey and Minnie Mouse and a new winter-themed poster just in time for the holidays.

Memoji created and customized in the Messages app on iOS will automatically appear in Clips. Users can also layer their Animoji and Memoji video clips with all their favorite existing features in Clips like artistic filters, animated text, music, stickers and more. Animoji characters can even be changed in a video after it's already recorded. And with the wider field of view included with the new front-facing camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, users can fit more in the frame when recording selfie videos.

