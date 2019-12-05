What you need to know
- On TrueDepth iPhones and iPad Pro, you can now use Memoji and Animoji in Clips.
- Stickers and Emoji can now also use TrueDepth to follow facial movements.
- New "Let it Snow" poster and seven new Mickey and Minnie stickers.
- Right-to-left language support for Arabic and Hebrew.
Apple has just pushed out an update to Clips, the company's social video app that lets you quickly, easily, create and share through iMessage, Instagram, Snapchat, or any other way you like.
Here's what's new:
Animated stickers and emoji can now follow the movements of a user's face for fun selfie videos using the front-facing camera on iPhone and iPad. The update also brings all-new stickers featuring Disney's Mickey and Minnie Mouse and a new winter-themed poster just in time for the holidays.
Memoji created and customized in the Messages app on iOS will automatically appear in Clips. Users can also layer their Animoji and Memoji video clips with all their favorite existing features in Clips like artistic filters, animated text, music, stickers and more. Animoji characters can even be changed in a video after it's already recorded. And with the wider field of view included with the new front-facing camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, users can fit more in the frame when recording selfie videos.
Animated stickers and emoji can now follow the movements of a user's face when using the front-facing camera on iPhone and iPad — so whether users are moving up and down, left and right, or towards and away from the camera, fun objects like sunglasses and speech bubbles stay connected to their face for an even more interactive video experience.
Also:
- A "Let it Snow" poster that beautifully captures the feeling of winter weather.
- Seven new Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse stickers.
- Support for right-to-left languages including Arabic and Hebrew.
I'm still waiting on non-square video formats. I'd love at least 1080p 16:9, 2:1, and some vertical format for Insta. But, baby steps.
Let me know how you like it and link me your Clips!
