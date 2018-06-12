WWDC is always a busy time for Apple, and 2018 was no outlier: the company previewed all four of its operating system software updates — iOS 12, macOS Mojave, watchOS 5, and tvOS 12 — to developers. Though the software updates won't be out until later this year, you can find out everything you need to know about them below; you can also check them out now if you want to join the beta cycle. Here's what's coming to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV this Fall!

iOS 11.4 & 12

After a long beta period, iOS 11.4 is now out in the world. It brings with AirPlay 2, stereo pairing for HomePod, Messages in iCloud, and more.

iOS 12, coming this fall, is full of changes. There are new controls for managing our time on our devices, and updates for ARKit that will allow for more immersive augmented reality experiences. Siri Shortcuts offers a more personalized experience for Siri, and Notifications can now be grouped by both app and type. Here's what's coming later this year!

macOS High Sierra (10.13.4) & macOS Mojave (10.14)

Apple's current point update adds a few new features — most notably, support for eGPU processors. 10.13.4 also includes support for Business Chat in Messages, something also new in iOS 11.3. There are a few behind-the-scenes updates, too, like bookmark sorting in Safari and Apple's privacy policy clarification when one of its apps or features asks to use your data. Here's the rundown of what's new in macOS 10.13.4.

If you're instead looking to the software coming this fall, you're going to be peering into the darkness of macOS Mojave. macOS Mojave is Apple's newest version of the desktop and laptop operating system for Mac computers. This year's update has lots of big features, including a systemwide dark mode, Mac App Store redesign, and better Privacy and Security options. Below are more details about everything new coming in macOS Mojave.

watchOS 4.3 & 5

watchOS 4.3, the currently-shipping OS update, brings some great tiny features and improvements to Apple Watch, including music control for your iPhone, new animations, portrait Nightstand mode, and more. Here's a quick breakdown of everything that's new and changed.

If you're looking for what's coming this fall, keep your eyes focused on watchOS 5: The Apple Watch is getting a big upgrade with the newest version of its operating system. You'll get to challenge your friends to Activity contests, enjoy more control over your runs, chat with friends over Walkie-Talkie, tune into Podcasts, use Siri Shortcuts, and more.

tvOS 11.3 & 12

If you're in front of your television set, you can download the update to tvOS 11.3. There aren't a lot of new features, but the small changes make a big difference.

Looking to the Fall, we'll see a couple of new updates for tvOS, though not a ton of extra content. The biggest thing coming might well be audible (if you have the right kind of TV): Apple is introducing Dolby Atmos support. Read more about Atmos and tvOS 12's other upcoming features below.

