While Apple has recently been quiet on the subject of net neutrality, the company has now given its two cents on the future of the open internet. The company has called on the FCC to maintain the current ban against "fast lanes," saying that such paid prioritization deals would hamper innovation and harm consumer experience.

From Recode:

"Broadband providers should not block, throttle, or otherwise discriminate against lawful websites and services," Apple said in its comments. "Far from new, this has been a foundational principle of the FCC's approach to net neutrality for over a decade. Providers of online goods and services need assurance that they will be able to reliably reach their customers without interference from the underlying broadband provider."

Paid prioritization plans, if allowed, could let broadband providers to charge content providers such as Apple, Google, and Netflix for faster delivery of movies, music, and other content. Currently, these plans are banned because they violate the FCC's net neutrality rules, but current FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has signaled his preference for rolling back the net neutrality rules established under the previous administration.