Apple wants one million acres of forest to be responsibly managed by 2020

For the latest in its series of environmental videos, Apple offers up some details on its forest conservation efforts. Once again narrated by Lisa Jackson, the head of the company's environmental efforts, the video talks about how Apple plans to make sure that one million acres of forest are responsibly managed by 2020.

From Apple on YouTube:

Apple previously released a set of videos in this style for Earth Day back in April, with a follow-up video about L.I.A.M., the company's iPhone-recycling robot, arriving in May. The videos are illustrated by hand by James Blagden. The other videos covered Apple's use of solar farms, the design of Apple Park to use less energy while cooling itself, and more.