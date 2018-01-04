According to an article by Stephen Shankland of CNET, Apple is officially jumping on the compression technology bandwagon in an effort to make online videos easier on your data plan. Though other companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft have been working as part of the Alliance for Open Media to come up with ways to shrink online video sizes for quite awhile now, Apple has only very recently added its considerable weight to the project — the company joined the alliance as a founding member on Wednesday.

The compression technology being devised by the alliance is called AV1, and it reportedly compresses video before it's stored on your device or sent over the network. The goal is to help keep you from going over your monthly data limit (and from receiving those angry "Why aren't you using Wi-Fi?!" texts from your mom). Video compression also assists with keeping you from constantly running out of storage space on your device. Sounds pretty great, right? However, Shankland notes that the tech still isn't a perfect solution: