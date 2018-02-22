Apple Watch Series 3 debuted in September of 2017 but, as is my wont, I'm already thinking about the next version. What will it look like? What new features will it have that pique my fancy? February 22, 2017: Apple looking at ways to track Yoga workouts with Watch A future Apple Watch might increase it's workout tracking tech to include yoga — and potentially other, broader types of exercise. (Taiji, anyone?) Ina Fried, writing for Recode:

Apple's proposal suggests using a heart-rate sensor, a thermometer to measure ambient temperature as well as motion-sensing. From Apple's filing A motion sensing module can collect user's motion data. In some embodiments, a hot yoga session can be detected based on measured ambient temperature. In some embodiments, a yoga type can be detected based on the motion data. In some embodiments, an energy expenditure model can be applied based on the determined yoga type.

As always with Apple, patents filed do not products shipped make. But, it'd be great. December 21, 2017: Apple said to be working on EKG monitor for Apple Watch Apple is reportedly developing an electrocardiogram (EKG) for upcoming versions of the Apple Watch. The EKG is aimed at allowing doctors to better diagnose problems like arrhythmia or discover stroke warning signs, according to Bloomberg:

A version being tested requires users to squeeze the frame of the Apple Watch with two fingers from the hand that's not wearing the device, one of the people said. It then passes an imperceptible current across the person's chest to track electrical signals in the heart and detect any abnormalities like irregular heart rates. Such conditions can increase the risk of strokes and heart failure and develop in about one-quarter of people over 40, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No word yet on if this is something for a potential Apple Watch Series 4, or something further down the road. September 9, 2017: iOS 11 GM firmware leaks new colors for Apple Watch casing As 9to5Mac continues to dig through the supposed Gold Master (GM) firmware leak of iOS 11, more evidence appears about changes to Apple Watch. There are two references in the firmware update that point to new colors for Apple Watch casings.

It seems Apple Watch Series 3 will come in a new 'blush gold' color for the aluminium Sport watches and a new gray ceramic material for the Apple Watch Edition.

Though these new colors are mentioned, there is no evidence that Apple will unveil them at the September 12 iPhone event or whether the gray ceramic case will replace or coexist with the white ceramic model. Hopefully, we'll get some new band options to accessorize with them. September 8, 2017: iOS 11 GM firmware leaks Apple Watch LTE ahead of September event An apparent leak of the iOS 11 GM firmware, expected to be released after the keynote on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, has given us a glimpse of what might just be the much-anticipated Apple Watch LTE. 9to5Mac found the image while diving through the leaked firmware:

The presence of a pre-iOS 11-styled signal meter, though, is what makes it apparent this is the cellular-enabled version of the Apple Watch. There are also complications for phone connectivity and navigation, further suggesting the presence of new wireless radios.

Apple has been planning Watch LTE for years, working to keep the same casing — and more importantly, band compatibility — while managing the power, heat, and reception demands of cellular networking. We should see the final version in just a few days. August 16, 2017: Cellular Apple Watch will reportedly have eSIM, lack support for voice over cellular According to a new report from KGI (via 9to5Mac), the rumored cellular version of the next Apple Watch will utilize an eSIM, rather than a physical SIM card. Additionally, the cellular watch is said not to support phone calls on a cellular network at launch, and will instead be focused primarily on data transfers. August 15, 2017: Apple Watch 3 again said to have a cellular option Backing up previous reports, including one from KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, CNBC claims that Apple will indeed offer a cellular version of the next Apple Watch, likely to be called the Apple Watch Series 3. The watch will reportedly make its debut alongside new iPhones in September.

Apple is gearing up to release a new Apple Watch which will not require tethering to an iPhone for key functions like calls, making it a standalone device, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNBC.

August 14, 2017: Apple Watch 3 said to have both cellular and non-cellular options KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac) is claiming that, much like iPads, customers will be able to choose from a version of the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity and one without. Additionally, Kuo reports that the third Apple Watch will not see a major redesign this year. August 4, 2017: LTE-equipped Apple Watch could arrive this year According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is planning to release a version of the Apple Watch that can connect to cellular networks later this year. Meanwhile, Daring Fireball's John Gruber says that the upcoming Apple Watch may sport an "all-new form factor" as well.

Equipped with LTE chips, at least some new Apple Watch models, planned for release by the end of the year, will be able to conduct many tasks without an iPhone in range, the people said. For example, a user would be able to download new songs and use apps and leave their smartphone at home.

May 15, 2017: Apple is rumored to be including glucose monitoring and smart bands, offering additional features, in an upcoming Apple Watch A non-invasive glucose monitor has been rumored for Apple Watch for a while but a new report suggests the feature is getting a lot of focus. From Boy Genius:

According to our source, Apple's sights are now set on the epidemic of diabetes, and the company plans to introduce a game-changing glucose monitoring feature in an upcoming Apple Watch. An estimated 30 million people suffer from diabetes in the US alone, according to the American Diabetes Association, so Apple's efforts could lead to a historic achievement in the world of health and fitness.

Also rumored, smart bands:

Apple also plans to introduce interchangeable "smart watch bands" that add various functionality to the Apple Watch without added complexity, and without increasing the price of the watch itself. This could also mean that the glucose monitoring feature will be implemented as part of a smart band, rather than being built into the watch hardware. A camera band that adds a camera to the watch is another possibility, or a band that contains a battery to extend battery life for wearers who want even more longevity, even though the Apple Watch's battery performance is already class-leading

Apple Watch already has a mini Lightning port inside the band groove, though it's currently sealed away for diagnostic use only. How Apple would connect to smart bands, though, remains to be seen. I'd love a Batman style grappling hook band, though. (No, you don't understand physics!) When's the next Apple Watch going to come out? There's not a ton of speculation out right now, but if we were betting folk, we might lean toward the Fall season, around the same time as the next iPhone. An April report from Digitimes also suggests a Fall 2017 launch for the Series 3 Apple Watch — on par with what we've heard previously. Not only does that give the company the year to perfect new hardware, but it would continue the Watch's release cycle alongside Apple's most popular product, the iPhone, standardized in 2016 with the release of the Series 2. Given that the Apple Watch requires an iPhone to function, it seems logical to pair the two. What's it going to look like? Apple still hasn't released official numbers on how well the Watch and its various lines are doing, but I'd expect both the Sport and steel Apple Watch casings to show up in Series 3 — though we might see a new anodized color option in the Sport line. (Perhaps a Product RED Sport?) We also might see a new Apple Watch Edition, replacing the Ceramic model. (Personally, I'm rooting for meteorite.) What about a round version? While I'd love to see some variation on Apple Watch styling, a round Apple Watch would require a round interface; on top of that, to prevent fragmentation, watchOS would have to work on both rounded rectangle and circular Apple Watches. That's a big challenge for the company's software team, and perhaps not one Apple feels up to tackling for 2017. What sizes will it come in? Some people like big watches, just like some people like Plus-sized phones, so we won't say never on the prospect of a bigger model; that said, 38mm and 42mm seem to be doing well for the company for now, though, and will probably continue into series 3. What kind of bands will be available? Expect new Fall colors for Apple's Sport, Woven Nylon, Classic Buckle, and Modern Buckle, along with a potential new mystery band or two. We might also see new Nike and Hermès colors as well, and perhaps other designers getting into the mix. As MacRumors noted earlier in 2017, Apple has filed patents for modular bands that could add additional functionality to the watch, including additional battery life, haptics, health sensors, and more, though it's hard to bet on when (if ever) a patented product will see the light of day. How about the internals? The S1P and S2 processor powering the Series 1 and 2 Apple Watch gave the original "Series 0" Apple Watch a huge upgrade; though we'd expect a minor boost to speed with S3, I don't think it'll be as noticeable as the jump from Series 0 to 2. That said, the smoother watchOS gets, the better for everyone — I still run into lags here and there, especially on third-party apps. As with the first- and second-generation Apple Watch, we expect to see Quanta (out of Taiwan) handling its production; a report from supply tracker DigiTimes confirmed this in early January 2017. The Taiwanese outlet also reported that the new Apple Watch may see a new film-on-glass touchscreen replace the previous iteration. What about battery life? As with processor, the Series 2 watches both gained big improvements to battery life, with both models now lasting a full 18-hour day — with workouts — without needing a charge. Apple can never stop innovating in this arena, however, especially if it plans to one day allow the watch to sleep tracking (without having to own separate "day" and "night" Apple Watches). Will Series 3 get cellular data, decoupling it from the iPhone? Series 2 brought us a GPS antenna, which added more offline functionality to the Apple Watch when running or swimming. But will Series 3 bring us a fully-fleged cellular processor? It's a lovely idea, but I suspect that it would still come at a huge expense to battery life. Could Apple engineer a watch that was the same size, with all-day battery life and a cellular antenna? Maybe. But unless Apple comes up with a revolutionary new battery by the fall, I'm still of the opinion that it will be too much power for such a small device. Susquehanna Financial Group semiconductor analyst Christopher Rolland believes otherwise: In a March 2017 report covered by Barron's, he noted:

We understand a model of the next Apple watch will include a SIM card, and therefore is likely to support LTE. We understand some issues remain, including battery life and form factor size, but significant progress has been made. Apple may be employing VOIP and data across a CAT-M1 connection for superior battery life. Apple will tout interoperability with the company's AirPods (now on back order till May) to make and receive phone calls (perhaps a small win for Maxim with amps in each ear bud).

Successful battery life is a pretty big issue in ensuring the watch's success, but who knows? If Apple can figure out how to make a cellular connection work reliably without draining the battery or bulking up the design, it would be a huge perk for potential upgraders and new users alike. There are also considerations regarding carriers to be made: Would the Apple Watch use data from your iPhone plan, or would it have its own data plan? How would you sign up? Regardless of whether the new Apple Watch gets a cellular connection, I'd like to see more options from the Apple Watch's Wi-Fi antenna: Given the Apple TV's ability to dictate passwords, the Apple Watch should be able to integrate this feature to connect to any Wi-Fi network, protected or open — even if your iPhone hasn't been there yet. Any new health sensors? Health is a huge part of the Apple Watch's message, but right now, the company's somewhat limited in what it can do without FDA approval — and the organization's involvement during development, which could compromise Apple's vaunted security policies. The current Apple Watch has a pulse oximeter on the rear casing; when pressed against your wrist, it uses a technology called photoplethysmography to measure how fast blood is flowing through your veins. Currently, Apple just uses this sensor for pulse readings, though in theory, the company could also use it to check the oxygen saturation in your blood, or (as suggested by a recent patent uncovered by AppleInsider) identify who's wearing the watch based on your heart patterns. There are currently third-party apps that do this on the iPhone by having you press your finger up against the rear camera and flash, but they're expressly marked with warnings that disqualify it as "official" testing hardware, and encourage anyone with medical problems to see a doctor. (See my above comment about "FDA-approved and tested.") The same goes for blood pressure and glucose monitoring. CNBC reported that the blood sugar monitor has made significant progress.

The initiative is far enough along that Apple has been conducting feasibility trials at clinical sites across the Bay Area and has hired consultants to help it figure out the regulatory pathways.