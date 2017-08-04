We may well get a new Apple Watch this fall — if so, here are the rumors and speculation you need to know about now.
Apple Watch Series 2 debuted in September of 2016 but, as is my wont, I'm already thinking about the next version. What will it look like? What new features will it have that pique my fancy?
Don't get me wrong: I love my current Apple Watch. The Series 2 offered huge battery improvements for both 38mm and 42mm users, and I use it to track my workouts and respond to notifications almost every day. But if I had my druthers, I wouldn't mind seeing an updated Series 3 later this year.
August 4, 2017: LTE-equipped Apple Watch could arrive this year
According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is planning to release a version of the Apple Watch that can connect to cellular networks later this year.
Meanwhile, Daring Fireball's John Gruber says that the upcoming Apple Watch may sport an "all-new form factor" as well.
Equipped with LTE chips, at least some new Apple Watch models, planned for release by the end of the year, will be able to conduct many tasks without an iPhone in range, the people said. For example, a user would be able to download new songs and use apps and leave their smartphone at home.
May 15, 2017: Apple is rumored to be including glucose monitoring and smart bands, offering additional features, in an upcoming Apple Watch
A non-invasive glucose monitor has been rumored for Apple Watch for a while but a new report suggests the feature is getting a lot of focus.
From Boy Genius:
According to our source, Apple's sights are now set on the epidemic of diabetes, and the company plans to introduce a game-changing glucose monitoring feature in an upcoming Apple Watch. An estimated 30 million people suffer from diabetes in the US alone, according to the American Diabetes Association, so Apple's efforts could lead to a historic achievement in the world of health and fitness.
Also rumored, smart bands:
Apple also plans to introduce interchangeable "smart watch bands" that add various functionality to the Apple Watch without added complexity, and without increasing the price of the watch itself. This could also mean that the glucose monitoring feature will be implemented as part of a smart band, rather than being built into the watch hardware.
A camera band that adds a camera to the watch is another possibility, or a band that contains a battery to extend battery life for wearers who want even more longevity, even though the Apple Watch's battery performance is already class-leading
Apple Watch already has a mini Lightning port inside the band groove, though it's currently sealed away for diagnostic use only. How Apple would connect to smart bands, though, remains to be seen.
I'd love a Batman style grappling hook band, though. (No, you don't understand physics!)
When's the next Apple Watch going to come out?
There's not a ton of speculation out right now, but if we were betting folk, we might lean toward the Fall season, around the same time as the next iPhone. An April report from Digitimes also suggests a Fall 2017 launch for the Series 3 Apple Watch — on par with what we've heard previously. Not only does that give the company the year to perfect new hardware, but it would continue the Watch's release cycle alongside Apple's most popular product, the iPhone, standardized in 2016 with the release of the Series 2. Given that the Apple Watch requires an iPhone to function, it seems logical to pair the two.
What's it going to look like?
Apple still hasn't released official numbers on how well the Watch and its various lines are doing, but I'd expect both the Sport and steel Apple Watch casings to show up in Series 3 — though we might see a new anodized color option in the Sport line. (Perhaps a Product RED Sport?)
We also might see a new Apple Watch Edition, replacing the Ceramic model. (Personally, I'm rooting for meteorite.)
What about a round version?
While I'd love to see some variation on Apple Watch styling, a round Apple Watch would require a round interface; on top of that, to prevent fragmentation, watchOS would have to work on both rounded rectangle and circular Apple Watches. That's a big challenge for the company's software team, and perhaps not one Apple feels up to tackling for 2017.
What sizes will it come in?
Some people like big watches, just like some people like Plus-sized phones, so we won't say never on the prospect of a bigger model; that said, 38mm and 42mm seem to be doing well for the company for now, though, and will probably continue into series 3.
What kind of bands will be available?
Expect new Fall colors for Apple's Sport, Woven Nylon, Classic Buckle, and Modern Buckle, along with a potential new mystery band or two. We might also see new Nike and Hermès colors as well, and perhaps other designers getting into the mix.
As MacRumors noted earlier in 2017, Apple has filed patents for modular bands that could add additional functionality to the watch, including additional battery life, haptics, health sensors, and more, though it's hard to bet on when (if ever) a patented product will see the light of day.
How about the internals?
The S1P and S2 processor powering the Series 1 and 2 Apple Watch gave the original "Series 0" Apple Watch a huge upgrade; though we'd expect a minor boost to speed with S3, I don't think it'll be as noticeable as the jump from Series 0 to 2. That said, the smoother watchOS gets, the better for everyone — I still run into lags here and there, especially on third-party apps.
As with the first- and second-generation Apple Watch, we expect to see Quanta (out of Taiwan) handling its production; a report from supply tracker DigiTimes confirmed this in early January 2017. The Taiwanese outlet also reported that the new Apple Watch may see a new film-on-glass touchscreen replace the previous iteration.
What about battery life?
As with processor, the Series 2 watches both gained big improvements to battery life, with both models now lasting a full 18-hour day — with workouts — without needing a charge. Apple can never stop innovating in this arena, however, especially if it plans to one day allow the watch to sleep tracking (without having to own separate "day" and "night" Apple Watches).
Will Series 3 get cellular data, decoupling it from the iPhone?
Series 2 brought us a GPS antenna, which added more offline functionality to the Apple Watch when running or swimming. But will Series 3 bring us a fully-fleged cellular processor? It's a lovely idea, but I suspect that it would still come at a huge expense to battery life.
Could Apple engineer a watch that was the same size, with all-day battery life and a cellular antenna? Maybe. But unless Apple comes up with a revolutionary new battery by the fall, I'm still of the opinion that it will be too much power for such a small device.
Susquehanna Financial Group semiconductor analyst Christopher Rolland believes otherwise: In a March 2017 report covered by Barron's, he noted:
We understand a model of the next Apple watch will include a SIM card, and therefore is likely to support LTE. We understand some issues remain, including battery life and form factor size, but significant progress has been made. Apple may be employing VOIP and data across a CAT-M1 connection for superior battery life. Apple will tout interoperability with the company's AirPods (now on back order till May) to make and receive phone calls (perhaps a small win for Maxim with amps in each ear bud).
Successful battery life is a pretty big issue in ensuring the watch's success, but who knows? If Apple can figure out how to make a cellular connection work reliably without draining the battery or bulking up the design, it would be a huge perk for potential upgraders and new users alike.
There are also considerations regarding carriers to be made: Would the Apple Watch use data from your iPhone plan, or would it have its own data plan? How would you sign up?
Regardless of whether the new Apple Watch gets a cellular connection, I'd like to see more options from the Apple Watch's Wi-Fi antenna: Given the Apple TV's ability to dictate passwords, the Apple Watch should be able to integrate this feature to connect to any Wi-Fi network, protected or open — even if your iPhone hasn't been there yet.
Any new health sensors?
Health is a huge part of the Apple Watch's message, but right now, the company's somewhat limited in what it can do without FDA approval — and the organization's involvement during development, which could compromise Apple's vaunted security policies.
The current Apple Watch has a pulse oximeter on the rear casing; when pressed against your wrist, it uses a technology called photoplethysmography to measure how fast blood is flowing through your veins. Currently, Apple just uses this sensor for pulse readings, though in theory, the company could also use it to check the oxygen saturation in your blood, or (as suggested by a recent patent uncovered by AppleInsider) identify who's wearing the watch based on your heart patterns.
There are currently third-party apps that do this on the iPhone by having you press your finger up against the rear camera and flash, but they're expressly marked with warnings that disqualify it as "official" testing hardware, and encourage anyone with medical problems to see a doctor. (See my above comment about "FDA-approved and tested.")
The same goes for blood pressure and glucose monitoring. CNBC reported that the blood sugar monitor has made significant progress.
The initiative is far enough along that Apple has been conducting feasibility trials at clinical sites across the Bay Area and has hired consultants to help it figure out the regulatory pathways.
While they would be fantastic statistics for users with blood pressure problems and diabetes, Apple may be better off pairing with third-party Bluetooth devices that are FDA-approved. That's not to say we won't see these sensors in the Series 3 — but if we do, expect to hear about them through the FDA's approval process first.
Additionally, if the company can improve battery life, we may well see the introduction of sleep tracking. There are a few apps (like David Smith's excellent Sleep++) that can do this already on the watch, but they require significant battery use and the ability to charge the timepiece in the morning.
I also wouldn't be surprised to see more information from Apple's chief operating officer and Health spokesperson Jeff Williams on CareKit and ResearchKit; both features have the potential to change patients' lives for the better, and Apple will no doubt be touting the studies — and any new trials — as part of the Watch experience in the Fall.
Will I be able to use my Android phone with the Series 3?
We haven't heard anything to that effect. But if the company wants to make Apple Watch available to the largest group of users, it's a smart move to consider — and there's precedent in Apple Music, iTunes, the iPod, and iPhone. And given that Android Wear watches support the iPhone, there may be a strong business incentive to move in that direction.
Of course, Apple may want to keep the Watch platform-exclusive; depending on the wearable's features, it might be another good way to convert users to iPhone.
Any word on watchOS 4?
A few nibbles here and there, mostly around new sports activities for the Workout app.
watchOS 4 — Everything you need to know!
Your hopes?
What do you want the next Apple Watch to look like? Me, I'm hoping for at least some of the following:
- More health features: An oximeter (to read blood oxygen levels) would be pretty cool, as would a second-generation sensor with better pulse tracking during workouts.
- A slimmer case: I wouldn't trade it for battery life, but if anyone could figure out how to make a thinner watch with the same battery tech, it's Apple.
- Always-on display: Like a slimmer case, this requires Apple to have its battery needs in check; that said, it's one of my only remaining nitpicks with the current generation of Apple Watch.
- Round face: Honestly, I don't know if I actually want this or just want to see Apple's take on it. Either way, round faces are traditionally more flattering to ladies' wrists (though they need to be sized accordingly).
- Decorative bands: I'd love a more eclectic, jewelry-style band from Apple. Why not?
Reader comments
Apple Watch Series 3 rumor roundup: Everything you need to know
Wow I was wondering about the rumors of a non invasive glucose monitor function on a new Apple Watch and here's an article. Also nice to know about a pulse oximeter function as well.
Wireless charging would be cool, something that at least slows down battery drain when working at my desk or even in the office. That could mean a wristband that has induction coils built in.
Then, what actually seems to be happening already, BT/WiFi devices/switches that can be triggered in the same way AW unlocks my computer. And other way around, a sensor that is listening (washing) machine making it's "I'm done" sound and shakes my wrist for alert. Or BT light bulb / fan / that will stay on as long as I'm in the room and doesn't only rely on motion sensor alone.
Thanks for another great article iMore. I've been waiting for the new version but I was wondering how long the wait would be and what I might expect if I waited.
I am a petit female and would love to see a narrower version of the face.
I don't see the point of LTE when a lot of the apps can't run nativly on the Watch as it is, they're slow, buggy and most developers don't seem to care.
Plus carrier and SIM card hassle, and the extra cost.
1) Watch needs to work in an enterprise Wifi environment. I teach on a large campus and its a real PIA to leave my lab+classroom and immediately lose connectivity to the internet. Yes, you're right, I don't carry my iPhone with me during the day. That's one of the reasons why I got the Watch. I wanted to be connected to emergency messages, notifications, things like that. But I didn't want to carry around my phone to have that minimal functionality.
2) It's not all about hardware. Apple needs to ramp up its native offerings for critical apps. For example, the native exercise app is very bare bones. But every 3rd party exercise app, with enhanced functionality, has bugs that haunt my workouts. If this is going to be a competitive exercise wearable, Apple needs to put up or shut up.
3) Continuing with the theme of software, Apple also needs to put more emphasis on its 3rd party Watch app developers. Too many UI's are sad expressings of the art of coding. 3rd party apps that run slowly and poorly take advantage of the minimal screen real estate of the Watch are demonic and need to be exorcised.
4) Always-on functionality for the Watch face. Let it be a low energy implementation that provides basic information...like the time!
5) Make it faster...the need for speed is a thirst that always needs quenching.
What I would like to see:
- Smaller bezels = larger screen
- Sleep tracking
- Blood pressure/oxygen/sugar meters
- Body temperature
- Something fancy
…I'm happy with my 1st gen Apple Watch ("Series 0")
Seconds and hundredths of seconds display option for the time; especially on the Modular watch face.
Well, in as much as the Apple watch is all about paring with iphone, I don't see any thing amiss with letting it operate with other operating systems. In fact that means more profits.
Isaiah Heart.
Just give me podcasts on the watch! I know there are workarounds but it does seem ridiculous that Apple hasn't put its native podcast app on there yet.
Heart monitor needs improvement. It does not follow the curve of increase or decrease smoothly, but falls behind then jumps ahead. Raise-to-view is also less than predictive. More independence from phone.
As long as they don't change the strap.
And it's time they start selling just the bodies. I don't want to be forced to pay for a strap when I already have one.
Narrowing down on what the watch is. To me, we don't need games and all that other junk in the App Store (at least not right now) focus on making things better. Most of my grips are on the OS level, making it faster, better and more accurate.
Hardware wise, better battery life. I don't think the Watch is ready for LTE, but I'd like to some how still get notifications and make payments without having to have my phone on me.
After reading why square display works better for smart watches and circle for dumb, I'm content with the design and it's grown on me. Though a circle one sounds legit.
I do like the point you made with building your Watch and picking the band, as opposed to getting what you get. Choose the build frame, be that aluminum, stainless steel or the edition. Pick your color for the aluminum if that's what you want and then pick your band colors. The rubber and nylon choices should be free, unless if their something special about it, like a partnership with a fashion company. But you could just opt for the linked bands and add that on to the total, instead of having to buy it separate.
Always on display or maybe rethink the display of the Watch all together, like maybe the watch should be E-reader like or digital, to get that better battery.
No FaceTime camera. We're not there yet.
Navigation is still cumbersome.
3rd party Watch faces a new
I wish the watch face would stay after it's on the charger or after I put my wrist down and bring it back up. Often my email or calendar will open on its own. I also wish you could choose location based sync. For example, when I come home for lunch I don't need the watch to get every alert. But I don't want to take it off and risk forgetting to put it back on. It would be nice to have a setting that temporarily turns off you left alerts based on where you are, without putting it in airplane or theater mode.
Battery life, thinner, everything else ok!
Not much really... Don't care for a round watch at all (but fine If it is an additional model). Most things I want are software: multiple timers, more intelligent behavior when accepting phone calls (why does the watch take the call while I am listening to music on my iPhone using AirPods?), a way to sync watch face adjustments / complications and dock settings across multiple watches. On the hardware side: more steel band options, a ceramic model with a ceramic link band, remove that black dot on the crown of the steel model (does not go well with several band colors). I would like a slightly bigger model, but that's no must.
Actual genuine sleep tracking...meaning a battery that lasts longer than 1 day.
Since I'm still rocking the stainless steel model I bought on day one it won't take much to make me buy a new one.
Hands down it needs to be thinner.
It needs to be faster.
Watch faces that are event, time dependent. An automatic switch to weekday/weekend face (don't need a stock quote on Saturday). If I have a flight, automatically switch to a watch face that I have set up for travel days. My favorite team is playing, toggle to a score complication, remove a few hours after the game.
Better scratch resistance on Sports model. Mine is almost 2 and looks awesome, I have seen Sports that look horrid.
I love these ideas. You are hired.
On my current Apple Watch, the heart rate display is grayed-out way too often. I'm looking for more up-time during my zone workouts.
I don't really want to buy a new Apple Watch because I'm pleased with my series 2 BUT I wouldn't mind a watch os update with always on display and more Watch faces
Add a option for wrist raise to wake work for inside the wrist. If the Microsoft band can do it so can the Apple Watch.
ABSOLUTELY third party watch faces. Seriously I thought this was such a no-brainer that I didn't even look into it before picking up a Series 2. Super bummed we don't have that yet. It would provide that ultimate level of customization; something like custom photos with an analog timepiece, but ultimately I want a steampunk watch with moving gears "under" a top plate.
Also, round would be cool.
If we don't get third party watch faces and an always on display this time around I will be extremely disappointed.
Round. OLED Display. Always On. Please?
Why would you want an illogically round display? It's not an analog watch that only displays analog time which works on a round display. In addition, introducing a round display would unnecessarily complicate interface design for developers.
Image the Modular watch face crammed into a round display or a remote viewfinder application.
You have bought into he 'apple mantra' that a smart watch shouldn't be round. Back when that claim was made, they couldn't get the display all the way to the edges. Thats not the case anymore. I would rather have a classier looking round watch with an appropriate watch face that doesn't look like a mini iPhone on my wrist.
Don't fool yourself into thinking that the same information can't be displayed in a different and elegant way on a round watch face. It can. This reminds me of the 'touch' shouldn't be on a computer argument Apple is making. It's not always black and white, there are very useful cases for grey.
And you're so wrong. Ever since I first heard about smartwatches I knew they should be rectangular. In fact I talked with the desigers of the Meta smartwatch at the 2014 Luxury Technology Show, and complimented the designers on making theirs rectangular.
Do you see any round televisions, smartphones, tablets, or monitors? No, because they are as versatile. Apple understands this and I hope they never succumb to making a round model.
And I also, independently agree with them regarding touch on laptops and desktop. Mice and touchpads are at least as, probably more, accurate and no annoying fingerprints.
Haha, 'I knew they should be rectangular', ok bud.
Really poor argument for why they should be rectangular. TV's, tablets, and phones? Really, thats your argument?
Anyway, you are making my point, there is no reason that you can't have both touch and mouse input. There are specific cases that using a finger is more efficient than using another input method. Many use cases.
Sure you can have both but it means more complicated screen technology which will add to the cost and possibility reduce the display quality. Nothing comes to mind where my fingers would be more efficient but certainly possible.
I'm much less opposed to touch displays than introducing a round Apple Watch.
I agree. I would love to see a round Apple Watch. The round face works perfectly fine with Android Wear so no reason it can not work with Watch OS. When I am using my Android Wear watch I do not feel I am missing anything by the face not being square. And always on is a MUST have feature. Come on Apple.
The Apple Watch displays much more than just watch faces. Making it round would make it less versatile.
You should look and see what can and is being done with round watches before making indefensible statements/comments.
Remote viewfinders, images, Apple's Modular Watch Face, video (no, not movies), cleanest look for most all forms of data and application interfaces. On the round side; analog watch faces, and umm...
You have too simple of a mind. Good luck with your rectangular world.
You have that backwards. You don't understand good design. No luck needed with good design - enjoy your limited smartwatch.
Not a fan of round because of information density, and the rectangular form reminds me of my first "smart watch" the Casio calculator Watch. ⌚️
What round designs are you referring to? Lets start there..
Bigger face!
I'd love to see an always on display. That's really the only thing I don't like about the Apple Watch. With that said, I also recognize that it is probably impossible to do with battery constraints. One can wish...
I would love to see a real sportswatch version. Big screen, round and sturdy design. I currently use a Garmin Fenix 3. I like big bulky watches. I get notifications from my phone on it and that's great. I like the integration of the Apple Watch, but really find the design just boring. Battery life of the Fenix 3 is great since it has an old style backlight. It looks and reads amazing in sunlight (no baclight needed) where it's mainly designed to be used. I'd like to see that brought to the Apple Watch. I realize it will probably never happen though. But you asked! 😉
I would like to have the Apple Watch change to the time or watch display if you shake your arm. This is a watch. If the watch was left on another app window and now you need to check the time but your hands are full. You could simply shake it jiggle your arm back and forth and have it change to reveal the time.
There's a setting for that already... IIRC, something about it letting you tell it what to show you when you raise your wrist. I have mine set to "Show me the d@mn clock unless I'm running" or whatever the actual value is.
Notes app.
I would like to see the timer functions expanded to be similar to the features in the iPhone timer. When I do certain workouts, I use the iPhone as a countdown timer and it stops the music when the timer gets to zero. Now, I still need to carry the iPhone in the gym while I am wearing my Apple Watch to time my workouts using the Activity app.
