Having an Apple Watch on your wrist — regardless of whether it's a Series 1 or Series 3 — is an amazing tool to help you with a plethora of tasks throughout the day, but one of the best parts about owning an Apple Watch is the ability to customize your watch bands.
Things to consider before buying
Before going out and grabbing any old Apple Watch band for that special someone, there are a couple things to consider first!
Size, size, size
One thing you have to know before shopping for the ideal Apple Watch band for someone is if they have a 38mm or a 42mm Apple Watch (case size). This is important since, while any band will fit any model Apple Watch, the case sizes must match. So make sure, no matter which band you buy, that you have the right-size band for the right-size Apple Watch.
Apple vs. Third-party options
You're not limited to just buying from Apple. While the company definitely has some of the absolute best options available for its watches, there are many, many third-party options that are high-quality and a fraction of the cost. For example, you could buy an Hermès band straight from Apple for $900 or you could grab a lookalike on Amazon for around $20.
Remeber: Any band will fit any Apple Watch model, so long as the case size is right.
If you're looking for a wide range of the best of the best and the most popular Apple Watch bands, then look no further: here's how to find the perfect watch band for that special someone!
Apple Sport Band
Simple, comfortable, and durable, the Apple Sport Band is one of the most popular Apple Watch bands ever: and for very good reason.
This $49 band comes in both 28mm and 42mm sizes and is made from a custom, high-performance fluoroelastomer material that totes itself as being "strong, yet surprisingly soft", making it the ideal band for day-to-day use, working out, running around, or whatever else life has to throw at you. You can pick up the Apple Sport band in small/medium and medium/large sizes or medium/large and large/x-large sizes.
A simple pin-and-tuck closure makes sure that the Apple Sport Band is secured tightly to your wrist, while an easily adjustable clasp makes it simple to tweak the band depending on how big or small your wrist is.
You can pick up the Apple sport band in a variet of colors including blue cobalt, rose red, ultra violet, olive, white, soft white, gray, fog, mist blue, camellia, pebblem azure, pink sand, midnight blue, black, and red.
Walcase Milanese Stainless Steel watch band
Magnetic and mighty, the Walcase Milanese Stainless Steel watch band is a timeless, classic Apple Watch band that will bring a little bit of fashion into any outfit.
This particular band is incredibly versatile and easily adjustable, meaning that if you have a larger or smaller wrist, it'll be able to secure and fasten without you worrying about it sliding off in the middle of the day (and if there are any issues, don't worry: there's an 18 month warranty with this band).
You can pick up the Walcase Milanese Stainless Steel watch band for around $14, and you can get it in colors such as black, gray, rose gold, silver, gold, and space gray, so whether you're wearing the Apple Watch Series 1 or Apple Watch Series 2, you'll have something that matches.
Hermès Fauve Barénia Leather Double Tour
When you hear the word Hermès, you probably think of high fashion, classic, timeless glamour, and a whole 'lot of well-designed product: and the Hermès Fauve Barénia Leather Double Tour is no exception.
If you're looking to spend a little bit more on an Apple Watch band (and by a little bit more, we mean around $500), then be sure to peep the Hermès Fauve Barénia Leather Double Tour.
The iconic, extra-long Double Tour wraps elegantly twice around the wrist. Handmade by artisans in France from buttery-smooth Barenia leather or supple Swift leather. (Apple)
You can only get this Apple Watch band in the 38mm size, but you can pick it up in regular or large sizes depending on how big or small your wrist is.
If you're looking to grab this beautiful, genuine leather Apple Watch, you can do so in 4 different colors including fauve (classic brown), Bordeaux (deep wine red/purple), Etoupe (olive green/gray), or Bleu Jean (a darker, bluer tuquoise).
Secbolt Stainless Steel Bling Band
If the person you're looking to buy an Apple Watch band is a bit more into the glitz and glamor, but still wants a highly-rated, well-made, functioning Apple Watch band, then we recommend taking a peek at the Secbolt Stainless Steel Bling Band!
This particular band is probably the closest thing on our list to an actual piece of jewelry, and it's designed to look, act, and function as a designer bracelet of source (without the designer pricetag: the Secbolt Stainless Steel Bling Band will only cost you around $25, which is awesome!)
This highly-rated Apple Watch band is made from a durable stainless steel and fits both the Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch Series 1 models. If the band is too big, you can easily have links removed from the Secbolt Stainless Steel Bling Band in order to have the band fit better.
You can pick up this particular Apple Watch band in black, gold, silver, and rose gold, so you can always be matching to your Apple Watch.
Apple Modern Buckle
If you're someone who prefers the look and feel of a more simple Apple Watch band and you don't want a whole bunch of bling and glitter in your face, then one of the most classic Apple Watch band options is the Apple Modern Buckle.
The Apple Modern Buckle is made from Granada leather that is supported by a small French tannery that was established in 1803, meaning that this smooth top-grain leather is not only super comfortable to wear all day every day, but it's also made to last.
What looks like a solid buckle is actually a two-piece magnetic closure that's delightfully simple to secure. (Apple)
This particular Apple Watch band will cost you around $150 and comes in three different colors including midnight blue, brown, and black.
OULUOQI soft silicone Apple Watch Band
Looking to buy an Apple Watch band for the gym bunny in your life? Then you might want to check out the super affordable OULUOQI soft silicone Apple Watch Band.
This $10 Apple Watch sport band is made from a comfortable silicone band with dozens of little holes that allow your wrist to breathe as you're sweating up a storm at the gym, swimming in the pool, or running that half-marathon you've been training so hard for.
You can pick up the OULUOQI soft silicone Apple Watch Band in 38mm and 24mm sizes and can easily install the band via secure lugs on either sides of the silicone.
The OULUOQI soft silicone Apple Watch Band has over 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon and comes in black, blue, gray/green, gray/white, lake green/white, violet dust/plum fog, black/red, pink/white, black/grey, grey/white, and pink/white color combinations, so you can match it to any workout outfit you please.
Apple Sport Loop
Soft, breathable and lightweight, the new Sport Loop strap features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment. (Apple)
The Apple Sport Loop is another super popular Apple Watch band that combines functionality with fashion in one simple $50 package!
Designed to fit both 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch sizes as well as the Apple Watch Series 1 or Apple Watch Series 3, the Apple Sport Loop is made from a double-layer nylon weave that provides a soft cushioning that allows moisture to escape, so you can wear the band working out, at the office, or anywhere inbetween.
You can pick up this particular Apple Watch band in a variety of colors, including flash (green/grey gradient), spicy orange, electric pink, seashell, dark olive, pink sand, midnight blue, and black.
Coach's Apple Watch Strap With Rexy
Made from a beautiful, rich leather and designed to fit the 42mm Apple Watch, Coach's Apple Watch Strap With Rexy is an adorably simple little watch band that'll go with almost any outfit.
This $180 Apple Watch band is made from a Glovetanned leather and comes with a secure stainless steel buckle that can be easily adjusted depending on the size of your wrist.
The best part about the Coach's Apple Watch Strap With Rexy? Rexy himself aka the adorable little dinosauce accent at the bottom of your Apple Watch screen.
You can pick up this designer Apple Watch band for yourself (or for a gift) in black, brown, and a beautiful mustard yellow color.
Lowry Leather Cuff for Apple Watch
The Lowry Cuff pulls together the raw organic nature of leather, with the smooth and refined hubris of the Apple Watch. (Pad & Quill)
If you're looking for a beautiful, reliable, well-designed Apple Watch band that fits the Apple Watch Series 1 or Apple Watch Series 3, then it might be worth it to take a peek at the Lowry Leather Cuff for Apple Watch.
This watch band is made from a full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather that's hand-finished with some rugged stitching. The inside of the band is finished with a velvet soft suede interior, while a durable nickel or matte black finish accompanies the band's lugs and buckles.
You can pick up the Lowry Leather Cuff for Apple Watch from Pad & Quill for around $130, and if there are any issues with the band, don't worry: there's a 25-year leather warranty and a 30-day money back promise put in place.
Oh! And we forgot to mention that you can pick up this particular band in American Tan, Chestnut, or Galloper Black.
What are your top Apple Watch band picks?
Do you have a particular Apple Watch band that you love for yourself and you think is the perfect gift to give to people?
Let us know what you think and what your top choices are in in the comments below and we'll be sure to check 'em out!