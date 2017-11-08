Simple, comfortable, and durable, the Apple Sport Band is one of the most popular Apple Watch bands ever: and for very good reason. This $49 band comes in both 28mm and 42mm sizes and is made from a custom, high-performance fluoroelastomer material that totes itself as being "strong, yet surprisingly soft", making it the ideal band for day-to-day use, working out, running around, or whatever else life has to throw at you. You can pick up the Apple Sport band in small/medium and medium/large sizes or medium/large and large/x-large sizes. A simple pin-and-tuck closure makes sure that the Apple Sport Band is secured tightly to your wrist, while an easily adjustable clasp makes it simple to tweak the band depending on how big or small your wrist is. You can pick up the Apple sport band in a variet of colors including blue cobalt, rose red, ultra violet, olive, white, soft white, gray, fog, mist blue, camellia, pebblem azure, pink sand, midnight blue, black, and red. See at Apple How to get the Apple Watch Sport Band look for less Walcase Milanese Stainless Steel watch band

Magnetic and mighty, the Walcase Milanese Stainless Steel watch band is a timeless, classic Apple Watch band that will bring a little bit of fashion into any outfit. This particular band is incredibly versatile and easily adjustable, meaning that if you have a larger or smaller wrist, it'll be able to secure and fasten without you worrying about it sliding off in the middle of the day (and if there are any issues, don't worry: there's an 18 month warranty with this band). You can pick up the Walcase Milanese Stainless Steel watch band for around $14, and you can get it in colors such as black, gray, rose gold, silver, gold, and space gray, so whether you're wearing the Apple Watch Series 1 or Apple Watch Series 2, you'll have something that matches. See at Amazon How to get the Apple Watch Milanese loop look for less Hermès Fauve Barénia Leather Double Tour

When you hear the word Hermès, you probably think of high fashion, classic, timeless glamour, and a whole 'lot of well-designed product: and the Hermès Fauve Barénia Leather Double Tour is no exception. If you're looking to spend a little bit more on an Apple Watch band (and by a little bit more, we mean around $500), then be sure to peep the Hermès Fauve Barénia Leather Double Tour. The iconic, extra-long Double Tour wraps elegantly twice around the wrist. Handmade by artisans in France from buttery-smooth Barenia leather or supple Swift leather. (Apple) You can only get this Apple Watch band in the 38mm size, but you can pick it up in regular or large sizes depending on how big or small your wrist is. If you're looking to grab this beautiful, genuine leather Apple Watch, you can do so in 4 different colors including fauve (classic brown), Bordeaux (deep wine red/purple), Etoupe (olive green/gray), or Bleu Jean (a darker, bluer tuquoise). See at Apple How to Get the Apple Watch Hermès Double Tour Look for Less Secbolt Stainless Steel Bling Band

If the person you're looking to buy an Apple Watch band is a bit more into the glitz and glamor, but still wants a highly-rated, well-made, functioning Apple Watch band, then we recommend taking a peek at the Secbolt Stainless Steel Bling Band! This particular band is probably the closest thing on our list to an actual piece of jewelry, and it's designed to look, act, and function as a designer bracelet of source (without the designer pricetag: the Secbolt Stainless Steel Bling Band will only cost you around $25, which is awesome!) This highly-rated Apple Watch band is made from a durable stainless steel and fits both the Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch Series 1 models. If the band is too big, you can easily have links removed from the Secbolt Stainless Steel Bling Band in order to have the band fit better. You can pick up this particular Apple Watch band in black, gold, silver, and rose gold, so you can always be matching to your Apple Watch. See at Amazon Beautiful Bling That Can Add Wow To Your Apple Watch Band! Apple Modern Buckle

If you're someone who prefers the look and feel of a more simple Apple Watch band and you don't want a whole bunch of bling and glitter in your face, then one of the most classic Apple Watch band options is the Apple Modern Buckle. The Apple Modern Buckle is made from Granada leather that is supported by a small French tannery that was established in 1803, meaning that this smooth top-grain leather is not only super comfortable to wear all day every day, but it's also made to last. What looks like a solid buckle is actually a two-piece magnetic closure that's delightfully simple to secure. (Apple) This particular Apple Watch band will cost you around $150 and comes in three different colors including midnight blue, brown, and black. See at Apple How to get the Apple Watch modern buckle look for less OULUOQI soft silicone Apple Watch Band

Looking to buy an Apple Watch band for the gym bunny in your life? Then you might want to check out the super affordable OULUOQI soft silicone Apple Watch Band. This $10 Apple Watch sport band is made from a comfortable silicone band with dozens of little holes that allow your wrist to breathe as you're sweating up a storm at the gym, swimming in the pool, or running that half-marathon you've been training so hard for. You can pick up the OULUOQI soft silicone Apple Watch Band in 38mm and 24mm sizes and can easily install the band via secure lugs on either sides of the silicone. The OULUOQI soft silicone Apple Watch Band has over 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon and comes in black, blue, gray/green, gray/white, lake green/white, violet dust/plum fog, black/red, pink/white, black/grey, grey/white, and pink/white color combinations, so you can match it to any workout outfit you please. See at Amazon Best Third-party Apple Watch Bands that Won't Break the Bank Apple Sport Loop

Soft, breathable and lightweight, the new Sport Loop strap features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment. (Apple) The Apple Sport Loop is another super popular Apple Watch band that combines functionality with fashion in one simple $50 package! Designed to fit both 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch sizes as well as the Apple Watch Series 1 or Apple Watch Series 3, the Apple Sport Loop is made from a double-layer nylon weave that provides a soft cushioning that allows moisture to escape, so you can wear the band working out, at the office, or anywhere inbetween. You can pick up this particular Apple Watch band in a variety of colors, including flash (green/grey gradient), spicy orange, electric pink, seashell, dark olive, pink sand, midnight blue, and black. See at Apple Apple Watch Sport Loop Hands On: A runner's new best friend Coach's Apple Watch Strap With Rexy