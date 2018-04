Finding the perfect band for your Apple Watch can be quite the challenge — especially one that doesn't break the bank! — but it helps when you have a couple of choices to peruse through while you search!

Here are 30 great looking Apple Watch bands fresh from Amazon that are bound to catch your eye and save you a bit of cash!

1. Tirniga Apple Watch Milanese Loop ($10)

2. WFEAGL Retro Top Grain Leather Replacement Strap ($19)

3. AdMaster Soft Silicone Strap Replacement ($10)

4. Tomazon Pearl Stone Bracelet Strap ($17)

5. Penom Apple Watch Silicone Rubber Sport Band ($10)

6. Floraler Soft Silicone Replacement Wristband ($8 - $13)

7. Urberry Bling Glitter Replacement Band ($12)

8. Pantheon Woven Nylon Replacement Band ($7 - $12)

9. Fullmosa Leather Replacement Band ($11 - $15)

10. Wearlizer Metal Fashion Replacement Band ($30)

11. MARGE PLUS Genuine Leather Strap Replacement Band ($14)

12. Yearscase Milanese Loop Replacement Band Case ($11)

13. Sundo Silicone Replacement Strap Replacement ($7 - $39)

14. Valband Metal Bling Replacement Strap ($18)

15. Pantheon Designer Leather Apple Watch Replacement Band ($13 - $14)

16. Generic Silicone Rubber Apple Watch Band ($9 - $13)

17. COVERY Genuine Leather Strap ($10)

18. EloBeth Soft Silicone Sport Strap Band ($13)

19. QIENGO Nylon Sport Loop Replacement Band ($11)

20. Top4cus Genuine Leather Replacement Band ($16)

21. ALNBO Stainless Steel Mesh Magnetic Replacement Band ($16)

22. JETech Stainless Steel Wrist Band ($20)

23. Yearscase Retro Vintage Genuine Leather Strap ($14)

24. Straper Sport Silicone Strap Replacement ($8)

25. INTENY Woven Nylon Fabric Wrist Strap Replacement Band ($11)

26. V-Moro Resin Band Bracelet ($26)

27. Libra&Gemini Glitter Silicone Sports Replacement Strap ($17)

28. LEEHUR Soft Silicone Texture Sport Wrist Strap ($10)

29. ENDIY Colorful Retro Genuine Leather Band ($19)

30. ImmSss Stainless Steel Cowboy Replacement Strap ($14 - $20)

