Apple Watch Edition Series 3 Unboxing

This year, Apple Watch Editor Series 3 also comes in space gray. Ceramic space gray.

Apple Watch Series 3 comes in several versions again this year, including a new version the ceramic Edition in space gray. Unlike, Stainless Steel, the Edition packaging retains its rounded, plastic inner box. It's also gained something new: an Apple Watch charging dock included inside. It's an unexpectedly nice touch.

I've got the 42mm in for review, so let me know if you have any questions or want to see it paired with any specific straps. (I don't have all of them, but I have quite a few — as Instagram will soon find out...)