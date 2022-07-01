While Apple is almost a shoo-in to release a new flagship Apple Watch every year, 2022 is rumored to be a little different. If those rumors are accurate, a new rugged Apple Watch will join the lineup — here's everything we know about it so far.

It starts with a name

We've been hearing rumors of a new rugged Apple Watch since March 2021 when Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported on its existence. At the time Gurman said that Apple was referring to the product as the "Explorer Edition," and while that might not be what the name is at retail, that's the name they're going with for now.

It definitely sounds cool, right? It's definitely the best Apple Watch name, but whether Apple plans to use it is another matter.

Apple Watch Explorer release date

Rumors for when the new rugged Apple Watch will go on sale haven't been plentiful, but we can make a calculated guess based on when Apple has released its other Apple watches. That would mean that we can probably say that the rugged version of the 2022 Apple Watch will go on sale in or around September/October.

However, note that things could change before that launch. Worldwide component shortages could see Apple change its plans, while it's important to remember that Apple hasn't announced anything at this point — it's possible it could push its rugged Apple Watch to 2023 still.

Apple Watch Explorer models and sizes

Another fact about the rugged Apple Watch that we haven't heard all that much about is the models and sizes. Given the expectation that the wearable will be used in extreme situations, it seems likely a cellular option will be available. People partaking in extreme sports aren't likely to be carrying their iPhone around, for example. Cellular seems a safe bet at this point.

In terms of sizes, this is another interesting one. We've already been told to expect a watch that is impact-resistant and similar to Casio's G-Shock watches. That would likely mean a larger watch in terms of the wearable's chassis, but whether that extends to the display remains to be seen. The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to top out at 45mm so we can take that as a ballpark figure at the very least. Whether a 41mm option will be included, we'll have to wait and see. Regarding further details about the watches, Gurman said: