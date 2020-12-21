We saw some excellent Apple Watch deals over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Fear not if you missed out on those deals, though, as you have one more chance to score some savings today. Right now, the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 is down to just $339 at Amazon. That's a $60 discount and one of the lowest prices it has ever hit.

The Amazon deal is matching a one-day sale at Best Buy, where you can also snag it with 6 months of Fitness+ for free. We expect prices will rise at both retailers tonight.

The Series 6 is the top-of-the-line Apple Watch model and it only hit the market this fall. It adds Blood Oxygen monitoring for the first time which allows users to measure the level of oxygenation in their blood via the built-in sensor and Blood Oxygen app. The watch will also do some background monitoring of your blood oxygen levels as you work, workout, relax, and sleep.

Another new addition exclusive to the Series 6 is an always-on altimeter, which allows you to always understand your current elevation at any moment. This is a handy feature for those who like to hike, camp, or cyclists who enjoy a good hill climb. The new, brighter always-on display also makes it easier to check the time or any other data point at a glance, especially outdoors.

Internally, the Series 6 has been upgraded to the S6 system-in-package which runs up to 20 percent faster while maintaining the same all-day 18-hour battery life. It also offers faster charging, completing a full charge in under 1.5 hours according to Apple, as well as improved battery life for certain workouts like running.

The watch continues to support all of the great features, like heart rate monitoring, the ability to take an ECG, fall detection, customizable watch faces, and activity tracking.

While the previous-gen Series 3 is the most affordable option, it isn't discounted as steeply and being an older model, it might end up needing to be replaced in a couple of years once it no longer supports the latest watchOS updates. The newly-released Apple Watch SE is also seeing a discount right now.