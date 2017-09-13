The Apple Watch comes in two sizes, multiple collections, and with over a dozen different band styles to choose from.

The first new product category Apple has introduced since the 2010 iPad, and the first new device interface since the 2007 iPhone, the Apple Watch is also Apple's first post-iPod wearable, the first running a variation of iOS, and the first connected — through an iPhone 5 or above – to iCloud. It runs WatchKit apps and extensions. Series 1 is currently available for purchase on Apple's website for only $249, and Series 3 will be available for preorder beginning September 15, 2017. Here are your complete Apple Watch specs.

Operating system

watchOS 4

Navigation

Capacitive touch (tap, swipe)

Force touch (press)

Digital crown (scroll, zoom, home, time, accessibility, Siri)

Button (Friends, Apple Pay, power)

For more on Apple Watch navigation, see how to control Apple Watch.

Sensors

Series 1

Ambient light

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Heart rate

Series 3

Ambient light

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

GPS

GLONASS

Heart rate

Barometric altimeter

Connectivity

Series 1

Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (LE)

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz (system use only)

Series 3

Bluetooth 4.2

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4 GHz

Cellular (LTE and UMTS)

Battery life

18 hours

3 hours talk time

6.5 hours audio playback

6.5 hours workout use

48 hours time check

72 hours power reserve (time only)

For more on Apple Watch battery life see Apple Watch battery life tests.

Inductive charging time

1.5 hours to 80%

2.5 hours to 100%

Water resistance

Series 1

IPX7 under IEC standard 60529

Series 3

50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010

Processors

Series 1

Apple S1 computer-on-a-chip

Series 3

W2 chip and faster dual-core processor

Storage

8 GB total

2 GB for music

75 MB for photos

Display sizes

38mm: 340x272 pixels

42mm: 390x312 pixels

Case sizes

Series 1

38.6mm high, 33.3mm wide, 10.5mm deep

42mm high, 35.9mm wide, 10.mm deep

Series 3

38.6mm high, 33.3mm wide, 11.4 mm deep

42.5mm high, 36.4mm wide, 11.4mm deep

More on Apple Watch sizes

Collections

Apple Watch Series 1 (silver or space gray aluminum or silver stainless steel case with sport band)

Apple Watch Series 3 (silver, space gray or gold aluminum or silver stainless steel case with sport band, sport loop or Milanese loop)

Apple Watch Edition (white or gray ceramic case with sport band)

Apple Watch Hermes (silver stainless steel with Hermes leather band)

Apple Watch Nike+ (space gray or silver aluminum with Nike sport band)

More on Apple Watch collections

Case weights

38mm Apple Watch Series 1 (aluminum): 25g

38mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (aluminum): 26.7g

38mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (aluminum): 28.7g

38mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (stainless steel): 42.4g

38mm Apple Watch Edition (ceramic): 40.1g

42mm Apple Watch Series 1 (aluminum): 30g

42mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (aluminum): 32.3g

42mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (aluminum): 34.9g

42mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (stainless steel): 52.8g

42mm Apple Watch Edition (ceramic): 46.4g

Band sizes

38mm sport band: 130-180mm, 150-200mm

38mm sport loop: 130-190mm

38mm Milanese loop: 130-180mm

38mm Nike sport band: 130-200mm

38mm woven nylon: 125-195mm

38mm classic buckle: 130-195mm

38mm leather loop: 150-185mm

38mm modern buckle: 135-180mm

38mm Hermes leather double tour: 140-160mm

38mm Hermes leather single tour: 145-180mm

38mm link bracelet: 135-195mm

42mm sport band: 140-185mm, 160-210mm

42mm sport loop: 145-220mm

42mm Milanese loop: 150-200mm

42mm Nike sport band: 140-210mm

42mm woven nylon: 145-215mm

42mm classic buckle: 150-215mm

42mm leather loop: 180-210mm

42mm Hermes leather single tour: 165-195mm

42mm link bracelet: 140-205mm

Apple Watch Sport band weights

38mm black sport band: 37g

38mm pink sport band: 42g

38mm green sport band: 43g

38mm blue sport band: 44g

38mm white sport band: 47g

42mm black sport band: 37g

42mm pink sport band: 42g

42mm green sport band: 43g

42mm blue sport band: 44g

42mm white sport band: 47g

More on Apple Watch Sport bands

Apple Watch band weights

38mm classic buckle: 16g

38mm modern buckle: 23g/23g/24g

38mm Milanese loop: 33g

38mm black sport band: 37g

38mm white sport band: 47g

38mm steel link bracelet: 65g

42mm classic buckle: 19g

42mm leather loop: 30g/33g

42mm black sport band: 40g

42mm white sport band: 51g

42mm Milanese loop: 41g

42mm steel link bracelet: 75g

More on Apple Watch bands

Apple Watch Edition band weights

38mm black sport band: 38g

38mm modern buckle: 40g/40g/41g

38mm white sport band: 48g

42mm classic buckle: [20g]

42mm black sport band: 42g

42mm white sport band: 53g

More on Apple Watch Edition bands

Apple Watch pricing

38mm Apple Watch Series 1: $249

42mm Apple Watch Series 1: $279

38mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS: $329

42mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS: $359

38mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular: $399

42mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular: $429

38mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (stainless steel with sport band): $599

42mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (stainless steel with sport band): $649

38mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (stainless steel with Milanese loop): $699

42mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (stainless steel with Milanese loop): $749

38mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (stainless steel with space black Milanese loop): $749

42mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (stainless steel with space black Milanese loop): $799

38mm Apple Watch Nike+ GPS: $329

42mm Apple Watch Nike+ GPS: $359

38mm Apple Watch Nike+ GPS + Cellular: $399

42mm Apple Watch Nike+ GPS + Cellular: $429

38mm Apple Watch Hermes (with leather single tour): $1,149

42mm Apple Watch Hermes (with leather single tour): $1,199

38mm Apple Watch Hermes (with leather double tour): $1,299

38mm Apple Watch Edition: $1,299

42mm Apple Watch Edition: $1,349

Band pricing

Sport loop: $49

Sport band: $49

Nike sport band: $49

Woven nylon: $49

Classic buckle: $149

Leather loop: $149

Modern buckle: $149

Milanese loop: $149

Space black Milanese loop: $199

Link bracelet: $449

Space black link bracelet: $549

Hermes leather double tour: $489

Hermes leather single tour: $339

Pre-order dates

Series 3 will be available for preorder on September 15, 2017.

Release dates