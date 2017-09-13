The Apple Watch comes in two sizes, multiple collections, and with over a dozen different band styles to choose from.
The first new product category Apple has introduced since the 2010 iPad, and the first new device interface since the 2007 iPhone, the Apple Watch is also Apple's first post-iPod wearable, the first running a variation of iOS, and the first connected — through an iPhone 5 or above – to iCloud. It runs WatchKit apps and extensions. Series 1 is currently available for purchase on Apple's website for only $249, and Series 3 will be available for preorder beginning September 15, 2017. Here are your complete Apple Watch specs.
Operating system
- watchOS 4
Navigation
- Capacitive touch (tap, swipe)
- Force touch (press)
- Digital crown (scroll, zoom, home, time, accessibility, Siri)
- Button (Friends, Apple Pay, power)
Sensors
Series 1
- Ambient light
- Accelerometer
- Gyroscope
- Heart rate
Series 3
- Ambient light
- Accelerometer
- Gyroscope
- GPS
- GLONASS
- Heart rate
- Barometric altimeter
Connectivity
Series 1
- Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy (LE)
- Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz (system use only)
Series 3
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4 GHz
- Cellular (LTE and UMTS)
Battery life
- 18 hours
- 3 hours talk time
- 6.5 hours audio playback
- 6.5 hours workout use
- 48 hours time check
- 72 hours power reserve (time only)
Inductive charging time
- 1.5 hours to 80%
- 2.5 hours to 100%
Water resistance
Series 1
- IPX7 under IEC standard 60529
Series 3
- 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010
Processors
Series 1
- Apple S1 computer-on-a-chip
Series 3
- W2 chip and faster dual-core processor
Storage
- 8 GB total
- 2 GB for music
- 75 MB for photos
Display sizes
- 38mm: 340x272 pixels
- 42mm: 390x312 pixels
Case sizes
Series 1
- 38.6mm high, 33.3mm wide, 10.5mm deep
- 42mm high, 35.9mm wide, 10.mm deep
Series 3
- 38.6mm high, 33.3mm wide, 11.4 mm deep
- 42.5mm high, 36.4mm wide, 11.4mm deep
Collections
- Apple Watch Series 1 (silver or space gray aluminum or silver stainless steel case with sport band)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (silver, space gray or gold aluminum or silver stainless steel case with sport band, sport loop or Milanese loop)
- Apple Watch Edition (white or gray ceramic case with sport band)
- Apple Watch Hermes (silver stainless steel with Hermes leather band)
- Apple Watch Nike+ (space gray or silver aluminum with Nike sport band)
Case weights
- 38mm Apple Watch Series 1 (aluminum): 25g
- 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (aluminum): 26.7g
- 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (aluminum): 28.7g
- 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (stainless steel): 42.4g
- 38mm Apple Watch Edition (ceramic): 40.1g
- 42mm Apple Watch Series 1 (aluminum): 30g
- 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (aluminum): 32.3g
- 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (aluminum): 34.9g
- 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (stainless steel): 52.8g
- 42mm Apple Watch Edition (ceramic): 46.4g
Band sizes
- 38mm sport band: 130-180mm, 150-200mm
- 38mm sport loop: 130-190mm
- 38mm Milanese loop: 130-180mm
- 38mm Nike sport band: 130-200mm
- 38mm woven nylon: 125-195mm
- 38mm classic buckle: 130-195mm
- 38mm leather loop: 150-185mm
- 38mm modern buckle: 135-180mm
- 38mm Hermes leather double tour: 140-160mm
- 38mm Hermes leather single tour: 145-180mm
- 38mm link bracelet: 135-195mm
- 42mm sport band: 140-185mm, 160-210mm
- 42mm sport loop: 145-220mm
- 42mm Milanese loop: 150-200mm
- 42mm Nike sport band: 140-210mm
- 42mm woven nylon: 145-215mm
- 42mm classic buckle: 150-215mm
- 42mm leather loop: 180-210mm
- 42mm Hermes leather single tour: 165-195mm
- 42mm link bracelet: 140-205mm
Apple Watch Sport band weights
- 38mm black sport band: 37g
- 38mm pink sport band: 42g
- 38mm green sport band: 43g
- 38mm blue sport band: 44g
- 38mm white sport band: 47g
- 42mm black sport band: 37g
- 42mm pink sport band: 42g
- 42mm green sport band: 43g
- 42mm blue sport band: 44g
- 42mm white sport band: 47g
Apple Watch band weights
- 38mm classic buckle: 16g
- 38mm modern buckle: 23g/23g/24g
- 38mm Milanese loop: 33g
- 38mm black sport band: 37g
- 38mm white sport band: 47g
- 38mm steel link bracelet: 65g
- 42mm classic buckle: 19g
- 42mm leather loop: 30g/33g
- 42mm black sport band: 40g
- 42mm white sport band: 51g
- 42mm Milanese loop: 41g
- 42mm steel link bracelet: 75g
Apple Watch Edition band weights
- 38mm black sport band: 38g
- 38mm modern buckle: 40g/40g/41g
- 38mm white sport band: 48g
- 42mm classic buckle: [20g]
- 42mm black sport band: 42g
- 42mm white sport band: 53g
Apple Watch pricing
- 38mm Apple Watch Series 1: $249
- 42mm Apple Watch Series 1: $279
- 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS: $329
- 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS: $359
- 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular: $399
- 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular: $429
- 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (stainless steel with sport band): $599
- 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (stainless steel with sport band): $649
- 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (stainless steel with Milanese loop): $699
- 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (stainless steel with Milanese loop): $749
- 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (stainless steel with space black Milanese loop): $749
- 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (stainless steel with space black Milanese loop): $799
- 38mm Apple Watch Nike+ GPS: $329
- 42mm Apple Watch Nike+ GPS: $359
- 38mm Apple Watch Nike+ GPS + Cellular: $399
- 42mm Apple Watch Nike+ GPS + Cellular: $429
- 38mm Apple Watch Hermes (with leather single tour): $1,149
- 42mm Apple Watch Hermes (with leather single tour): $1,199
- 38mm Apple Watch Hermes (with leather double tour): $1,299
- 38mm Apple Watch Edition: $1,299
- 42mm Apple Watch Edition: $1,349
Band pricing
- Sport loop: $49
- Sport band: $49
- Nike sport band: $49
- Woven nylon: $49
- Classic buckle: $149
- Leather loop: $149
- Modern buckle: $149
- Milanese loop: $149
- Space black Milanese loop: $199
- Link bracelet: $449
- Space black link bracelet: $549
- Hermes leather double tour: $489
- Hermes leather single tour: $339
Pre-order dates
- Series 3 will be available for preorder on September 15, 2017.
Release dates
- Series 3 will be released September 22, 2017.
