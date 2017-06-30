Apple will celebrate national parks in July with Apple Watch activity challenge and more

During the month of July, Apple will be celebrating America's national parks with donations to the National Parks Foundation for every purchase made with Apple Pay in an Apple Store, on Apple.com, or in the Apple Store app for iPhone and iPad from July 1-15.

From Apple:

"America's national parks are an inspiration to us at Apple, and we know they are as important to many of our customers as they are to us," said Apple's CEO Tim Cook. "Our goal is to leave the world better than we found it, so this July we're making it easier for anyone to help preserve the beauty of our natural, cultural and historical treasures."

Apple Watch owners can also get in on the celebration on July 15. On that day, if you complete a walk, run, or wheelchair workout of at least 3.5 miles (5.6 km), you'll earn a national-parks-inspired award on your Apple Watch and an iMessage sticker pack. Apple chose 3.5 miles to reflect the distance of the hike between Old Faithful and Mallard Lake in Yellowstone National Park.

Finally, Apple says that the App Store will also feature apps that help people explore national parks around the country. All of this kicks off tomorrow, Saturday, July 1.