If you've been having trouble launching music creation app GarageBand after updating to iOS 11, you aren't alone. Thankfully, Apple is aware of the issue.

Many GarageBand users have noticed that after installing iOS 11, they've been unable to launch the app without it crashing immediately. According to a support page on Apple's website, the company is "aware of the issue and is investigating solutions." This is just the latest in a line of many bugs Apple has been attempting to contend with following iOS 11's release, including haptic issues with the iPhone 7 and crackling noises coming from the earpieces during calls on iPhone 8.

Like all the other problems users are experiencing post-update, this isn't affecting everyone. However, if you're one of the individuals struggling to open GarageBand on your device Apple suggests turning off iCloud for GarageBand as a temporary solution:

Launch the Settings app for iOS. Tap your Apple ID banner. Tap iCloud. Under Apps Using iCloud, toggle off the on/off switch next to GarageBand.

Unfortunately, this does mean that you won't be able to access any GarageBand songs you've saved to iCloud Drive. They won't be deleted or anything — they'll still be there once you switch iCloud back on — but you won't be able to work on them until the issue is fixed. Any new songs you create will be saved to your device's native memory.

GarageBand is free on the App Store. It comes pre-installed when you purchase an Apple device, but if you've deleted it and want it back, you can get it here:

GarageBand - Free - Download now

Have you been experiencing any issues with GarageBand since updating to iOS 11?