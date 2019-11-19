What you need to know
- Apple is looking to build the "next generation of media apps for Windows."
- The effort was disclosed through a job listing on LinkedIn.
- This might indicate Apple will bring separate Music and TV apps to Windows 10, but it's too early to tell.
Apple appears to be working on a set of media apps for Windows 10 that could replace iTunes, as it did on macOS earlier this year. The news comes by way of a job listing, initially discovered by Neowin, which seeks a software engineer to help build "next generation of media apps for Windows."
Apple's iTunes app is still available on Windows 10, despite it being retired in favor of separate Apple Music, Apple TV, and Podcasts apps on macOS earlier in 2019. It could be that Apple is working to pull the same maneuver on Windows 10, but it's too early to tell. For iTunes users who find the app to be bloated and slow, breaking it out into separate apps would be a big deal.
This would mark a shift for Apple, which hasn't been the most supportive of Windows users over the years. Though it would make sense with the company's current trajectory, as it shifts focus to services like Apple Music and Apple TV Plus, which it seemingly wants to be available everywhere. While Windows users can use the web versions of these services, dedicated apps would complete the experience.
It's worth noting that Apple calls out experience with the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) as a plus in the qualifications for this role. Forthcoming apps build on the UWP platform would make it easier for Apple to bring them to all of Microsoft's platforms, ranging from Windows 10 PCs to Xbox One.
