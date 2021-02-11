If you missed out on holiday deals on the all-new iPad Air late last year, fear not. Amazon is currently running a limited-time sale on the 2020 device that not only gives you another chance to save but also drops the iPad Air 2020 to a new all-time low price.

Down to $539.99 for the rose gold 64GB model, this is the best iPad Air 2020 deal we've seen so far with close to $60 off. Some other colors are also on sale at $30 or $40 off. Act fast to snag this saving as it probably won't stick around for long.

Act fast Apple iPad Air (2020) The 2020 iPad Air features a new, iPad Pro-inspired design, larger 10.9-inch display, A14 Bionic chip, and new colors. The rose gold 64GB model is seeing the best savings with some other models at $40 or $30 off. $539.99 $599.00 $59 off See at Amazon

There's no risk that you'll confuse the previous-gen iPad Air with the 2020 model even at a glance. The new model features a dramatically redesigned chassis, taking its design cues from the current iPad Pro, with flat edges and an edge-to-edge display with rounded corners. Thanks to the redesign, the display size has also been upped from 10.5 inches to 10.9 inches.

In adopting the iPad Pro design language, the iPad Air has also ditched the home button that has been present on Air models since 2013. Instead of Face ID in the iPad Pro, the 2020 iPad Air features a Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the sleep/wake button. There's support for the second-gen Apple Pencil, too, as well as the iPad Magic Keyboard which is also on sale right now.

Our iPad Air review praised the new design and high-end features that have made their way to the Air line, as well as the balance of features and affordable price (compared to the iPad Pro). Out pals at Android Central even love it.

Since the new iPad Air was only recently announced and this is an all-time low price, you're may see a slight delay in it arriving at your door if you don't get your order in quickly. Be sure to check out our list of the best iPad deals for some alternative promotions if the iPad Air is not for you.

Best price ever Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad It's not often that we see big discounts on first-party Apple accessories, but today is one of those days. The premium Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 4th-gen iPad Air is down to a new low price at Amazon. Act fast to snag one. $199.00 $299.00 $100 off See at Amazon