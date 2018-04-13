Apple's iPad (2017) was already a great value at its original price, but this sale from Best Buy makes it an even better one. This $80 savings drops the 32GB version down to just $249.99 and the 128GB option is going for $349.99. Each storage capacity is currently available in gold, silver, and space gray, though odds are some of these will sell out at this price. It features a 9.7-inch display, Apple's A9 chip, an 8MP camera and much more.
Not sure if this is the iPad for you? Check out our comprehensive review before making your purchase. Be sure to take some of the money you save and pick up a case and screen protector to help keep it safe.