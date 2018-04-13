Apple's iPad (2017) was already a great value at its original price, but this sale from Best Buy makes it an even better one. This $80 savings drops the 32GB version down to just $249.99 and the 128GB option is going for $349.99. Each storage capacity is currently available in gold, silver, and space gray, though odds are some of these will sell out at this price. It features a 9.7-inch display, Apple's A9 chip, an 8MP camera and much more.