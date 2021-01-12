What you need to know
- Apple is advertising for a new Car Experience SQA Engineer to help "develop cutting edge solutions, collaborate on automation projects."
Apple is advertising for a new Car Experience SQA Engineer at the very time we're seeing lots of talk about a potential Apple Car.
Shared by Apple Terminal, the job opening obviously doesn't mention Apple Car by name. But it does mention enough to suggest this is more than a simple upgrade for CarPlay.
The Product Systems Quality team at Apple solves hard problems to ensure that our customers have a seamless experience with our products. Quality is a critical aspect of everything we do, and as a Car Experience SQA Engineer, you will be working with a team of quality engineers to develop cutting edge solutions, collaborate on automation projects and drive overall test efforts to continue our culture of delivering high quality products.
The ad goes on to say that Apple is looking for someone with experience of building "automation solutions for consumer electronics and/or technologies such as USB, Bluetooth, and WiFi." An "in depth knowledge of automotive technology and internal network is a plus," it goes on to mention.
Apple has been rumored to have plans to launch an electric car for years now, but the project is in the news again right now after Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz were said to be potential partners on the project.
Whichever company Apple partners with, there is still thought to be plenty of work to do. A recent Bloomberg report suggested we shouldn't expect anything with an Apple logo to be rolling down the road for a good few years yet.
