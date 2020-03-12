With AirPods stocks having often been a problem for Apple, its suppliers are expecting a big year ahead for the earbuds. According to a preview of tomorrow's headlines, DigiTimes and MacRumors report that suppliers are anticipating a bumper year.

How does a 50% increase on the number of AirPods shipped in 2019 sound?

AirPods shipments to soar 50% in 2020 Shipments of Apple's AirPods are expected to surge 50% on year to 90 million sets in 2020, according to sources at suppliers engaged in the supply chain.

There's no clarification on whether that means all AirPods, including AirPods Pro, but we'd assume that a number that large does cover the whole lineup.

Unfortunately, we don't get to find out exactly how many AirPods Apple sells thanks to the way it rolls them into its "Wearables, Home, and Accessories" category. But an increase of 50% would definitely mean that we shouldn't see as many stock shortages as we have done ever since AirPods first went on sale.

It isn't clear whether these numbers are boosted by the rumored AirPods Pro Lite, a product that DigiTimes itself has suggested will launch this year.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more information on this when the full report is made available tomorrow.