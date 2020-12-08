Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales represent the best opportunity to save on Apple gear all year. While the Apple deals were flowing all weekend, you don't have to worry if you missed out on iPad deals as Amazon is giving you one more chance to score the new iPad Air at its best price today.

Down to $559 for the rose gold 64GB model, this is a match for the lowest we've ever seen it go at $40 off. Some other colors are also on sale at $30 off. Walmart has similar deals.

Another chance Apple iPad Air (2020) The 2020 iPad Air features a new, iPad Pro-inspired design, larger 10.9-inch display, A14 Bionic chip, and new colors. The rose gold 64GB model is seeing the best savings with some other models at $30 off. $559.00 $599.00 $40 off See at Amazon

There's no risk that you'll confuse the previous-gen iPad Air with the 2020 model even at a glance. The new model features a dramatically redesigned chassis, taking its design cues from the current iPad Pro, with flat edges and an edge-to-edge display with rounded corners. Thanks to the redesign, the display size has also been upped from 10.5 inches to 10.9 inches.

In adopting the iPad Pro design language, the iPad Air has also ditched the home button that has been present on Air models since 2013. Instead of Face ID in the iPad Pro, the 2020 iPad Air features a Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the sleep/wake button. There's support for the second-gen Apple Pencil, too.

Our iPad Air review praised the new design and high-end features that have made their way to the Air line, as well as the balance of features and affordable price (compared to the iPad Pro). Out pals at Android Central even love it.

Since the new iPad Air was only recently announced and this is an all-time low price, you're going to see a slight delay in it arriving at your door. If you don't want to wait for it, be sure to check out our list of the best iPad deals for some alternative promotions.