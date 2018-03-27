Can't get any of your downloads to work? You aren't the only one. According to Apple's system status page , the App Store is experiencing some issues and is down for some users. The problem has persisted for approximately an hour now, and also extends to the iTunes Store, the iBooks Store, Apple TV, iTunes U, Volume Purchase Program, and the Mac App Store.

When affected users attempt to make a purchase on iTunes, they receive an error pop-up that reads "The iTunes Store is unable to process purchases at this time. Please try again later." When trying to access the App Store, they'll simply see a page that says "Cannot Connect to App Store" with a "Retry" button underneath.

It's likely that these server issues are being caused by high traffic in response to Apple's education event that took place this morning. New versions of Apple's iWork suite, Garageband, and Clips were announced, so it seems everyone is scrambling to download the updates all at once.

Though the problem hasn't been fixed yet, we'll update this article letting you know when everything is functioning properly again.

