Apple has launched it's Back to School promotion for 2017, and this year's promotion offers free or discounted Beats headphones with the purchase of a qualifying iPad Pro or Mac. Apple is currently offering three models of Beats as part of this promotion: Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats3 Wireless, and BeatsX.

From Apple:

Get Beats wireless headphones when you buy an eligible Mac or iPad Pro for college. And save more with Apple education pricing.

Macs eligible for the promotion are the MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Pro. The 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are the only iPads eligible for the Back to School promotion.

When you purchase a qualifying Mac, you'll be able to get any of the eligible Beats headphones for free thanks to promotional savings of up to $299.95. iPad Pro purchase will see savings of $149.95, or the price of a pair of BeatX earphones. If they wish, iPad Pro customers can apply those savings to either the Powerbeats3 or Solo3 Wireless in order to get discounts on those more expensive headphones when they make their purchase.

Apple's Back to School promotion runs through September 25.