ISPs in Kazakhstan were forced to install a root certificate that allowed the government to effectively spy on their citizens by breaking HTTPS encryption and monitoring what web pages they went to and what information was being sent back and forth.

Apple, which makes the Safari browser pre-installed on Macs, iPhones, and iPads, Mozilla, which makes Firefox, and Google, which makes Chrome, the browser on ChromeOS and Android, have all now moved to ban that certificate.

Apple sent me the following statement: