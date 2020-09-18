Despite the new 8th-gneration iPad having only just started shipping, you can already save $30 on the entry-level model at Walmart. That discount drops the 32GB device down to just $299 and marks the first major saving on it.

Snag Apple's newest entry-level iPad with its first discount while you can. You'll get the gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display, the A12 Bionic chip, 8MP rear camera, 1.2MP front camera, a 10-hour battery life, and more.

Like the 7th-gen before it, the most-recent iPad has a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with a 2160-by-1620 pixel resolution. You'll also get a Touch ID fingerprint sensor for security plus an 8MP 1080p camera on the back with a 1.2MP 720p camera on the front. The display supports the first-gen Apple Pencil as well as the Smart Keyboard.

The main upgrade to the affordable iPad is the upgraded to the A12 Bionic chip, making it a pretty decent upgrade over the 7th- generation iPad it's replacing. Though not as powerful as the A14 in the new iPad Air, the A12 chip will ensure the entry-level iPad is super speedy and able to keep up with most work you'll want to do.

According to Apple, the A12 Bionic will make the iPad two times faster than the top-selling Windows laptop, three times faster than the top-selling Android tablet, and six times faster than the top-selling Chromebook.

Once you've placed your order at Walmart, head to this guide of the best iPad 10.2-inch cases to pick out some protection and make sure your tablet is covered as soon as it arrives at your home. If you're in the market for a different iPad model, check out our list of the best iPad deals out there right now.

