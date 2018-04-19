Woot, via Amazon, is offering a few configurations of the early 2015 MacBook for as little as $779.99 in refurbished condition. These all come with a 90-day warranty from Woot and are tested to look and function like a new unit would. The base model comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an Intel Core M processor. For $100 more you can upgrade the processor in it, or just under $200 more gets you the upgraded processor and double the storage.

All of the options come in a few different color options currently, though they are likely to sell out as the day progresses. If you're in the market for a new computer and don't want to spend top dollar for the latest and greatest, this is a great way to get yourself a great machine at an affordable price. We've seen deals on the 2016 models, which made them around $300 more than these, and the current-gen models start at $1,299.

Best Buy also has new MacBook Pro models on sale for $200 off. If you need something with more power and a larger display, this is the way to go.