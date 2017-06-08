Apple's External Graphics Development Kits shipping to some developers

Some developers are already beginning to receive their External Graphics Development Kits from Apple. Initially unveiled earlier this week as part of Apple's push to bring VR developers over to the macOS platform, the eGPU kit is made to help developers create and test virtual reality content on a Thunderbolt 3-equipped Mac.

From Cubibicle Ninjas CEO Josh Farkas on Twitter:

Breakaway Box exterior and insides. pic.twitter.com/vQF5NegZ6K — Josh Farkas (@JoshuaFarkas) June 8, 2017

The kit comes with a Sonnet external GPU chassis with Thunderbolt 3, an AMD Radeon RX 580 graphics card with 8GB of video memory, and a Belkin USB-C-to-USB-A hub with for USB-A ports. For a limited time, developers may also be able to get a promotional code for $100 towards an HTC Vive virtual reality headset.

Apple made a fairly substantial VR push for macOS during its WWDC 2017 keynote, announcing support for VR on the Mac coming from Epic's Unreal game engine and SteamVR, among others. If you're a registered Apple developer, you can order a kit directly from Apple from its developer website for $599.