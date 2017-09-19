iOS 11 is available for download and installation. Here's a rundown of the changes in the new operating system.

If you're feeling a little confused about all the changes in iOS 11, stick with iMore. We're regularly adding and updating our how-to guides with all the changes and what they mean. In the meantime, here's Apple's summary of the changes to iOS 11.

App Store

All-new App Store designed for discovering great apps and games everyday

New Today tab helps you discover new apps and games with stories, how-to guides, and more

New Games tab to find new games and see what's most popular with top game charts

Dedicated Apps tab with top picks, dedicated app charts, and app categories

App pages include more video previews, Editors' Choice badges, easier access to user ratings, and information about in-app purchases

Siri

New Siri voice is more natural and expressive Translate English words and phrases into Chinese, French, German, Italian or Spanish (beta)

Siri suggestions based on your usage of Safari, News, Mail, and Messages Works with notes apps to create to-do lists, notes and reminders

Works with banking apps for account transfer and balances Works with apps that display QR codes

Hindi and Shanghainese dictation

Camera

Portrait mode now supports optical image stabilization, HDR and True Tone flash

Photos and videos will take up half the space with the new HEIF and HEVC image and video formats

Redesigned set of nine filters optimized for natural skin tones

Automatically identify and scan QR codes

Photos

Loop, Bounce, and Long Exposure Live Photo effects

Mute, trim, or choose a new key photo for Live Photos

Memory Movies automatically adapt content for portrait and landscape orientation

More than a dozen new memory types including pets, babies, weddings, and sporting events

People album is more accurate and stays up to date across devices with iCloud Photo Library

Animated GIF support

Maps

Indoor maps for major airports and shopping centers

Lane guidance and speed limit information with Turn-by-turn directions

One-handed zoom with double tap and swipe

Interact with Flyover by moving your device

Do Not Disturb while Driving

Automatically silences notifications while driving and keeps iPhone silent and display off

Optional iMessage auto reply to alert selected contacts that you're driving

New features designed for iPad

An all new Dock provides quick access to your favorite and recently used apps and can even be shown on top of active apps Dock resizes so you can add all of your favorite apps Recently used and Continuity apps are available on the right



Enhanced Slide Over and Split View

Apps can be easily started in Slide Over and Split View from the Dock

Slide Over and background apps now run simultaneously

Apps in Slide Over and Split View can now be placed on the left side of the screen

Drag and drop

Move text, images, and files between apps on iPad

Multi-Touch to move multiple items at the same time

Spring-loading to move content between apps

Markup

Markup works across documents, PDFs, webpages, photos and more

Instant markup anything in iOS - just place Apple Pencil on what you want to mark

Create a PDF and markup anything that can be printed

Notes

Instantly create a new note by tapping on Lock Screen with Apple Pencil

Inline drawing available by simply placing Apple Pencil in body of a note

Search handwritten text

Document scanner autocorrects for skewing and uses image filters to remove shadows

Table support to organize and display information

Pin important notes to the top of the list

Files

All-new Files app to browse, search and organize files Works with iCloud Drive and 3rd party cloud file providers

Recents view for quick access to recently used files across all apps and cloud services

Create folders and sort files by name, date, size and tags

QuickType

Flick down on letter keys to enter numbers, symbols and punctuation marks on iPad

One-handed keyboard support on iPhone

New keyboards for Armenian, Azerbaijani, Belarusian, Georgian, Irish, Kannada, Malayalam, Maori, Odia, Swahili, and Welsh

English input on the 10-key Pinyin keyboard

English input on the Japanese Romaji keyboard

HomeKit

New accessory types including AirPlay 2 speakers, sprinklers and faucets

Expanded occupancy, time and accessory based triggers QR code and tap to pair accessory setup support

Augmented Reality

Augmented reality technologies that apps from the App Store can use to deliver content on top of real-world scenes for interactive gaming, immersive shopping experiences, industrial design and more

Machine Learning

Core machine learning technologies that apps from the App Store can use to deliver intelligent features with machine learning data processed on device for high performance and user privacy

Other features and improvements

Control Center redesign brings all controls on one page

Control Center custom controls including accessibility, guided access, magnifier, text size, screen recording and Wallet

Apple Music now helps you discover music with friends.Create a profile so friends can listen to playlists you've shared and see the music you listen to most

Apple News now includes Top Stories picked just for you, recommendations from Siri, the best videos of the day in Today View, and great stories selected by our editors in the new Spotlight tab

Automatic Setup signs you in to iCloud, Keychain, iTunes, App Store, iMessage, and FaceTime with your Apple ID

Automatic Setup restores device settings including language, region, network, keyboard preferences, places you frequently visit, how you talk to Siri, home and health data

Easily share access to your Wi-Fi networks

Storage optimization notifications and free up space in Settings for apps like Photos, Messages, and more

Emergency SOS calls emergency services based on your current location and automatically notifies emergency contacts, shares your location, and displays your Medical ID

FaceTime lets you capture Live Photos from the other person's Mac or iPhone camera

Easily check Flight status in Spotlight and Safari

Definitions, conversions and math support in Safari

Russian and English bilingual dictionary

Portuguese and English bilingual dictionary

Arabic system font support

Accessibility

VoiceOver descriptions support for images

VoiceOver tables and lists support in PDFs

Type to Siri support for basic search queries

Spoken and braille caption support for videos

Dynamic Type increases text and app UI to larger sizes

Redesigned Invert Colors make media content easier to view

Highlight Colors improvements in Speak Selection and Speak Screen

Switch Control typing can scan and type whole words at a time

iOS 11 is performance optimized for 64-bit apps. 32-bit apps will need to be updated by the app developer to work with this version of iOS.

Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas, for more information visit: https://www.apple.com/ios/feature-availability and https://www.apple.com/ios/whats-new For information on the security content of this update, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222