Apple's new M1 processor has received universal praise from all who have tried it, including in our own M1 MacBook Pro review, though those looking to score a MacBook saving over Black Friday and Cyber Monday didn't have too many options to choose from.

Though those big sale events are now over, Amazon is giving you the opportunity to save close to $100 on the new MacBook Pro today. The deal applies to the silver late 2020 model with 256GB SSD which has $49 off and a further $50 in instant savings at checkout. Dropping down to $1,199.99, that's a record low for the M1 MacBook Pro at Amazon and might be your best chance to get one at a discount this holiday season.

Pro savings Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip (Late 2020) The new MacBook Pro brings huge performance boosts while also adding hours upon hours of battery life. It features the M1 Chip with 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. Considering it is so new, a discount this steep is a superb deal. $1199.99 $1299.00 $99 off See at Amazon

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is one of the first Macs to feature Apple's M1 processor, the company's first system-on-a-chip designed specifically for the Mac. Compared to its Intel predecessor, the new M1 processor yields up to 2.8x faster processing with its 8-core CPU and 5x faster graphics performance with the 8-core GPU. The new chip also comes packed with the 16-core Neural Engine, enabling up to 11x faster machine learning.

All of these performance gains sound like they would have a negative impact on battery life, but that is not the case. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro gets up to 20 hours of battery life — twice that of its Intel counterpart and the longest battery life ever on a Mac.

The M1 chip also enables the Mac to wake instantly from sleep, just like the iPhone and iPad. The new solid-state drive (SSD) ups the read speeds to 3.3GB/s so the Pro is great to work with on large, demanding files. It also brings better quality to the FaceTime HD camera.

The rest of the MacBook Pro is the same as always. It features a Retina display with P3 wide color and True Tone technology, a studio-quality three-mic array, the Magic Keyboard, and the famous (or infamous) Touch Bar. It also packs in Wi-Fi 6 and two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports.

If you still need an Intel Mac for now and want a great deal, check out our list of the best MacBook deals for discounts across all of Apple's computer models.