A deal worth considering.

Best Buy is offering up to $200 off the purchase of a new MacBook Pro, which drops the price to as low as $1,149.99. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and an Intel Core i5 processor. For $150 more, you can upgrade to a 256GB SSD, and the variant with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Intel Core i7 is down to $1,999.99. Most configurations are available in both silver and space gray.

If you're a college student, you can save an additional $50 on the purchase by signing up for the Student Deals. You'll just need to make a free account, verify your eligible .edu email, and then the coupon will be delivered to you.