Apple's latest trailer for Carpool Karaoke goes 'On the Road Again'

Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming original series, Carpool Karaoke. The show is set to debut next week, and the latest trailers show some of its grouping of musicians, actors, and other celebrities having a good time as they ride around singing to pop hits, all set to the tune of Willie Nelson's "On the Road Again".

From Apple:

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is set to debut its first episode on Apple Music on Tuesday, August 8. The show is based on a hit segment from executive producer James Cordon's Late Late Show. The first season will consist of 16 30-minute episodes, with each episode introducing new celebrity pairings, including the following: