Apple's latest website encourages Apple Watch owners to close their rings

Apple has launched a new website dedicated to encouraging Apple Watch owners to be more active and close their activity rings. Titled, appropriately, 'Close Your Rings,' the site offers a number of suggestions for different ways to be mindful of your rings, as well as different activities you can perform to close them.

Three rings: Move, Exercise, Stand. One goal: Close them every day. It's such a simple and fun way to live a healthier day that you'll want to do it all the time. That's the idea behind the Activity app on Apple Watch.

The site is divided into three sections, one each for Move, Exercise, and Stand rings. It suggests things like putting your rings on your Apple Watch face and completing your exercise ring with using your favorite apps. Apple also advises things like moving around when you're working towards your Stand ring goal.

The site also highlights some of the benefits of following its basic activity suggests, like the effects of exercise on reducing your chances of a stroke, heart disease, and diabetes, or regular standing's impact on controlling glucose levels and other Type 2 diabetes risk factors.