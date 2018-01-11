Apple's new security guide covers Face ID, Apple Pay Cash, AutoFill, and more

Apple designed the iOS platform with security at its core. When we set out to create the best possible mobile platform, we drew from decades of experience to build an entirely new architecture. We thought about the security hazards of the desktop environment, and established a new approach to security in the design of iOS. We developed and incorporated innovative features that tighten mobile security and protect the entire system by default. As a result, iOS is a major leap forward in security for mobile devices.

Every iOS device combines software, hardware, and services designed to work together for maximum security and a transparent user experience. iOS protects not only the device and its data at rest, but the entire ecosystem, including everything users do locally, on networks, and with key Internet services.

iOS and iOS devices provide advanced security features, and yet they're also easy to use. Many of these features are enabled by default, so IT departments don't need to perform extensive configurations. And key security features like device encryption aren't configurable, so users can't disable them by mistake. Other features, such as Face ID, enhance the user experience by making it simpler and more intuitive to secure the device.

This document provides details about how security technology and features are implemented within the iOS platform. It will also help organizations combine iOS platform security technology and features with their own policies and procedures to meet their specific security needs. This document is organized into the following topic areas: