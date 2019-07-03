Apple's latest round of billboards continue to tout is strict stance on user privacy. The billboards are a continuation of Apple's marketing campaign focusing on privacy that began at CES in January.

The new billboards spotted in Canada feature catchy slogans like "We're in the business of staying out of yours" and "Privacy is King" punctuated with the line "That's iPhone." The rest of the billboard is black and white with a silhouette of the iPhone XS. It's simple and direct to the point.