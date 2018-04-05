Today Apple announced in a promotional email and on the company's website that it has partnered with multiple companies to give you exclusive springtime deals when you pay with Apple Pay.

According to the announcement, if you use Apple Pay at participating online retailers between April 5 and April 18, you'll get discounts and special offers galore on products like household staples, patio furniture, shoes, clothing, and even travel bookings and car rentals (so you can start preparing for that much-needed summer vacation and refresh your warm-weather wardrobe, all while saving big). Here are the listed deals:

Adidas - 15% off all Apple Pay purchases

Boxed - 20% off your first purchase of $60 or more

GOAT - Up to 30% off the exclusive Springtime Sneakers collection

hayneedle.com - 10% off all Apple Pay purchases

Headout - 15% off all Apple Pay bookings

Hotwire - $15 off $100 Hot Rate Hotels bookings

Jet - 10% off Patio and Garden purchases (max discount $15)

Saks Fifth Avenue - Free 2-Day rush shipping on all Apple Pay purchases

Spring - $25 off your purchase of $75 or more

Turo - $25 off all Apple Pay bookings

Note that these special offers are unfortunately only available to customers in the US.

If you'd like to take advantage of these deals but have yet to set up Apple Pay, check out How to use Apple Pay: The Ultimate Guide.

