Along with a brand new iPad with Apple Pencil support, Apple announced a series of updates to its iWork suite — most importantly Pages for iOS and macOS will now support book creation. Students can create books filled with photos, videos, graphs, and illustrations.

Apple is calling the new feature Digital Books — it will replace the iBooks Author app. The updated apps will be available later today.

