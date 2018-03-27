Along with a brand new iPad with Apple Pencil support, Apple announced a series of updates to its iWork suite — most importantly Pages for iOS and macOS will now support book creation. Students can create books filled with photos, videos, graphs, and illustrations.
Updates to Pages/Numbers/Keynote available today and come with every new iPad.— Serenity Caldwell @🍎👩🏻🏫 (@settern) March 27, 2018
Apple is calling the new feature Digital Books — it will replace the iBooks Author app. The updated apps will be available later today.
Stay tuned for more updates as the event unfolds.
