Apple has launched its new podcast analytics tools in beta. Originally announced at WWDC 2017 , these tools allow podcasters to track unique devices and playback metrics. While this is more data than Apple has previously offered to podcasters, it's still doing so with user privacy in mind, aggregating the data that it sends to each content provider.

Key to this implementation is Apple's focus on user privacy. It's tracking unique devices but only offering that data in aggregate to podcasters. That means show creators can understand overall trends about listeners, but can't drill down to track users on an individual basis.

You can get different breakdowns depending on if you're browsing your data by show or by episode. If you're looking at your show numbers, you'll see the number of unique devices that have listened to a show, total listening time, and the time per device. Episode breakdowns, meanwhile, include the same data set, as well as the average amount of time listeners actually listen to a given episode.

These analytics tools only offer data from devices running iOS 11 or later, as well as Macs and PCs running iTunes 12.7 or later. To get started with the tools, all you need to do is head over to Apple's Podcasts Connect site.