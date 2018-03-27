Apple's Space Gray Magic Keyboard, Trackpad, and Mouse now available as standalone accessories

Apple has answered the wishes of many a Mac user and is now making its wireless Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Magic Mouse 2, and Magic Trackpad 2 available in Space Grey as standalone products for the first time. Can I get a "finally!"?

Previously, these accessories were only available as part of a purchase of Apple's new iMac Pro, which itself is only available in Space Grey. Now, be aware that Space Grey accessories come with a bit of a price bump over their silver aluminum counterparts, with each accessory available for about $20 more in their new color.

Both the Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad and Magic Trackpad 2 are available in Space Grey for $149, while the Magic Mouse 2 costs $99 in the darker shade. You can order each of these items now, though it appears that Friday, March 30 will be the day that you'll be able to pick them up in Apple Stores.